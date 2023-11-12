Nearly a year after water damage, Downtown's Boat House venue prepares to reopen

The Boat House event space sits on Confluence Park, where the Scioto and Olentangy rivers meet Downtown.

Nearly a year after water damage forced it to close, the Boat House event space is preparing to reopen after a major renovation.

The venue, which sits on Confluence Park, at the juncture of the Olentangy and Scioto rivers Downtown, was heavily damaged by a broken water pipe over the holidays nearly a year ago. After working through a few scheduled events in early January, the Boat House closed.

The owner of the venue, Specialty Restaurants Corp. of California, has spent months cleaning and updating the building and expects to resume hosting events in late November.

"It's going to be a gem when it's done," said General Manager Edward Reynoso.

Specialty Restaurants has redecorated the space in Cape Cod-inspired colors in keeping with the building's nautical design and waterfront setting. New blue carpet has been laid and walls have been repainted white.

In addition, bathrooms are being renovated after being gutted.

The water damage required extensive repair, including the removal of drywall several feet off the ground, and some "push and shove with insurance" that delayed the renovation, Reynoso said.

Groups that used the Boat House were forced to move elsewhere, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club, which had held its popular luncheon forums at the venue for a decade. CMC President and CEO Sofia Fifner said the organization is pleased with its current location, The Ellis, in Italian Village, and its operator, BTTS Holdings.

"We’re really excited about our partnership with BTTS Holdings and plan to host our forums there for the foreseeable future," said Fifner, who added that the CMC is exploring the possibility of eventually hosting events in different neighborhoods throughout the community.

The Boat House is booking events for the holidays and beyond, Reynoso said.

The venue, which once functioned as a restaurant, will reopen only as an event space, with at least two exceptions for public events: a New Year's Eve party and Red, White & Boom. Reynoso said the building may also open for Easter and Mother's Day but that has not been determined.

The Boat House is coming back to life as the central Ohio event industry is enjoying a recovery from COVID shutdowns. At least five new event spaces have opened in the area this year offering new options for weddings, corporate events and other gatherings.

The Boat House was built in 1985, when Specialty Restaurants agreed to lease the site from the city of Columbus. The lease was for 25 years with three renewal options, each for five years. The last of those renewals expires in April, 2025. The restaurant company pays the city $90,000 and 3% of revenue each year under the lease.

Some civic leaders, including Greg Davies and Amy Taylor, with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp., have advocated for the city resuming control of the site when the lease expires, with an eye toward creating a bar and kayak launch on the site.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What future holds for the Boat House event space after water damage