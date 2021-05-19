Nearmap Hires Don Weigel As Vice President of Products

Nearmap aerial imagery is a source of truth that is always on and instantly available to help users make educated and informed decisions

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery company Nearmap announced today it has named Don Weigel as Vice President of Products. In this role, Weigel will oversee all strategic initiatives related to products including product roadmap, promotion, customer experience, and communicating the product vision across internal teams and customers.



Weigel is a proven executive leader with more than 30 years of experience building products for companies in the mapping, geospatial, and reality capture industries. His leadership in both private and public companies has given him valuable experience and enabled him to create game plans that bring what customers need most to the products he represents.

“Don is a strong, confident leader with a track record of clearly communicating his product vision with his teams and the entire company while executing and achieving strategic initiatives,” said Dr. Rob Newman, Nearmap CEO. “Don will play a critical role in guiding our teams and creating a united effort to bring the best product we can to our customers.”

Before joining the Nearmap team, Weigel has held senior management positions at Silicon Valley startups and industry leading companies such as Esri, Trimble, and Autodesk, with roles in product, marketing, and engineering leadership. Throughout his career, he has established the ability to converge technology with market needs and opportunities, while developing strong teams that deliver customer and shareholder value.

“I’m excited to help Nearmap continue its mission of bringing the source of truth to customers through high-resolution aerial imagery and AI, helping them make the decisions that lead to a more livable world,” Weigel said. “Now is the time for organizations to embrace technologies that ensure they make decisions anchored in the best possible data and analytics, and I look forward to contributing to the Nearmap technologies that are transforming the aerial imaging industry.”

About Nearmap

Global technology pioneer, Nearmap provides easy instant access to up-to-date and historic geospatial data that organizations depend on as their source of truth for the livable world.

Nearmap proactively captures wide-scale urban areas in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand multiple times each year, with patented plane-mounted camera systems that provide superior detail, and a proprietary, automated processing pipeline that ensures rapid availability.

Customers rely on Nearmap for consistent, high-quality content that enables remote capabilities and unlocks productivity for profound change: crystal-clear high-resolution vertical, oblique and panoramic aerial imagery; a vast library of historic captures; frequently updated city-scale 3D datasets on demand; and verified pre-processed property insights at unmatched scale with Nearmap AI.

Founded in 2007, Nearmap was named as one of the world’s 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2020 by Fast Company magazine. With offices in the United States and Australia, Nearmap has a global customer base including government agencies and enterprises for whom current, reliable and truthful data is essential to critical decision making and operational workflows.

Nearmap’s parent company, Nearmap Limited, is a publicly traded company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and one of the 200 largest ASX-listed stocks in Australia.

PR Contact

Taylor Cenicola, 801-624-6869

taylor.cenicola@nearmap.com



