U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,382.09
    +93.39 (+2.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,038.60
    +814.77 (+2.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,684.13
    +210.55 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.23
    +38.23 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.34
    -0.47 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.70
    -33.60 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.43 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0069 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3409
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5240
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,146.62
    +768.62 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.47
    +23.36 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

NearU Services Announces Appointment of Sue Young as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Sue Young as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Young will bring nearly two decades of transactional legal experience to NearU. Young will report directly to NearU's Founder and CEO Ashish Achlerkar. In her role, Young will provide leadership on transaction-related legal matters, and further support NearU's rapid growth through building upon the company's legal and compliance infrastructure.

NearU Services is transforming the home services industry with a people-centric, process-driven, and technology-enabled approach. (PRNewsfoto/NearU)
NearU Services is transforming the home services industry with a people-centric, process-driven, and technology-enabled approach. (PRNewsfoto/NearU)

"At NearU, we've always maintained a forward-looking perspective on team building. With the rapid growth ahead of us, we are making a very important addition to our leadership team through the appointment of Sue Young. Sue has worked closely with our cross-functional teams and is very aligned with NearU's people-centric vision as well as our pragmatic and empathy-based deal making approach. I am confident of her cultural fit and her ability to provide critical leadership to our legal and compliance function. On behalf of the NearU team, I warmly welcome Sue to NearU and wish her great success in her role," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"I am very excited to be joining the NearU team as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. I was drawn to NearU because of my belief in Ashish's servant-leadership approach, the clear vision of the company, my chemistry with NearU team members, and my alignment with the company's long-term purpose of building a cutting-edge, people-centric organization. I look forward to partnering with the NearU team to continue executing NearU's mission for the benefit of NearU team members and customers," said Sue Young.

Young is currently a Partner at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP and will be joining the NearU team soon. Young has over 17 years of experience as a transactional attorney focusing on analyzing, structuring, negotiating, and closing sophisticated commercial transactions.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Ashish Achlerkar
NearU Founder and CEO
(215) 341-7561
Ashish@NearU-Services.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearu-services-announces-appointment-of-sue-young-as-chief-legal-and-compliance-officer-301490839.html

SOURCE NearU

Recommended Stories

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Rival expanding into Kroger stronghold areas

    A large Midwestern supermarket chain has expanded into two large cities that are strongholds of Cincinnati-based Kroger Co.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • Dow Industrials Rise, Leading Broad Advance

    Major indexes gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Why Dell Stock Just Dropped 7.5%

    Shares of computer-manufacturer Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) crashed 7.5% in 11:35 a.m. ET trading Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings that fell short of analyst targets. Heading into Q4, Wall Street had forecast that Dell would earn $1.95 per share, pro forma, on sales of $27.4 billion in the quarter. Last night, Dell beat that sales estimate by a bit -- $28 billion in quarterly sales -- but fell way short on profits, earning just $1.72 per share, pro forma.

  • Why MasTec Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) were falling on Friday after the engineering and construction company reported quarterly results that didn't meet investor expectations. After market hours Thursday, MasTec announced that it earned $1.8 billion in its fourth quarter, almost 11% higher than in the same period of 2020. This meant a mixed quarter for MasTec, as the average analyst estimate for revenue was slightly under $1.9 billion, but the collective expectation for adjusted per-share earnings was only $1.29.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Iron Mountain Incorporated ( NYSE:IRM ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.90

    The board of The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of...

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Got Fried on Friday

    The plant-based meat company's fourth-quarter report did not satisfy investors' cravings for revenue and profits.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Emirates warns Airbus over A350 deliveries amid paint row -report

    "We made it absolutely clear in Toulouse now that, if we have the same problem on one of our aircraft, we won’t take them over," Tim Clark told industry publication AirlineRatings. Airbus declined to comment on Clark's remarks. It is locked in a dispute with Qatar Airways over the contractual and safety implications of paint and lightning protection damage on A350 passenger jets.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

    It snapped up Tesla, Coinbase and Zoom Thursday. Tesla is the No. 1 holding in Ark's flagship Ark Innovation ETF.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Tech stock winners that may 'power through' inflation and other market risks

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for tech stocks amid U.S. inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • Coinbase stock pops on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Coinbase stock is performing after the company reported fourth quarter earnings.