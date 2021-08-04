NearU Services Expands Customer Service Capabilities into West Virginia & Ohio with Acquisition of Leading Home Services Contractor, Grogg's Home Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Grogg's Home Services ("Grogg's" or the "Company"), a well-established home services provider with locations in Parkersburg and Clarksburg, West Virginia. A trusted market leader since 1970, Grogg's will extend NearU's customer service capabilities and portfolio of services to West Virginia and eastern Ohio, now covering six states.

Grogg's Home Services, passionately serving customers in West Virginia and Ohio since 1970, has joined the NearU family of companies.

"Grogg's has been a proven market leader for over 50 years. The Company's focus on delivering the best home service in the region is very aligned with NearU's mission. Like NearU's track record, Tim and his management team have built a great culture based on servant leadership, taken great care of their team, and loyally served a large customer base. NearU is committed to further building upon this great foundation at Grogg's. Our team is focused on delivering a lasting impact through empowering the Grogg's team and leveraging our process-driven, training and technology-enabled execution approach. We warmly welcome the Grogg's team and customers to the rapidly growing NearU family. I also welcome Tim Hanlon to NearU's regional leadership team. Tim is a proven leader in the industry, and I am confident that he will play a critical role in NearU's growth in the states of West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"My father-in-law, Leon B. Grogg, founded Grogg's in 1970 with a love and a passion for servicing his customers with great honor and respect. My wife, Carma and I, have continued to serve our customers with that same care and built a tradition of excellent customer experience that Leon was passionate about. I am highly confident that the NearU team will continue to build upon the legacy of Grogg's and take the company to even greater heights. While we had inbound interest from many parties, NearU's unique vision, integrity, approach, and focus on employee and customer experience made them the best transition partner for our business. I could not be more excited about the future of Grogg's as we join the NearU family. I am personally excited to join the NearU family as Regional General Manager and look forward to bringing NearU's full value proposition to the very valuable Grogg's team, and all our customers," said Tim Hanlon, Owner of Grogg's.

Story continues

Under NearU's ownership, the Grogg's team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Justin Layfield and Adam McDowell. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Grogg's to new heights in service to its employees and its customers. Doug Wilson, a Vice Chair at NearU, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Grogg's to the NearU family. I have been acquainted with their business for some time now and watched them build one of the finest Home Services companies in their market. I look forward to NearU's very bright future with this great organization."

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Grogg's Home Services:

Since 1970, Grogg's Home Services has been a leader in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and window services in West Virginia and eastern Ohio. Holding true to their values of prioritizing customer service, respect, and quality service, Grogg's has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.Groggs.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Ashish Achlerkar

NearU Founder and CEO

(215) 341-7561

Ashish@NearU-Services.com

NearU Services is transforming the home services industry with a people-centric, process-driven, and technology-enabled approach. (PRNewsfoto/NearU)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearu-services-expands-customer-service-capabilities-into-west-virginia--ohio-with-acquisition-of-leading-home-services-contractor-groggs-home-services-301347731.html

SOURCE NearU