U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,951.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,057.50
    +11.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.40
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.75
    -0.81 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.34
    -1.12 (-5.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0700
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,084.68
    -614.98 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.62
    -12.82 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.48
    +28.76 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

NearU Services Expands Customer Service Capabilities into West Virginia & Ohio with Acquisition of Leading Home Services Contractor, Grogg's Home Services

·4 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Grogg's Home Services ("Grogg's" or the "Company"), a well-established home services provider with locations in Parkersburg and Clarksburg, West Virginia. A trusted market leader since 1970, Grogg's will extend NearU's customer service capabilities and portfolio of services to West Virginia and eastern Ohio, now covering six states.

Grogg&#39;s Home Services, passionately serving customers in West Virginia and Ohio since 1970, has joined the NearU family of companies.
Grogg's Home Services, passionately serving customers in West Virginia and Ohio since 1970, has joined the NearU family of companies.

"Grogg's has been a proven market leader for over 50 years. The Company's focus on delivering the best home service in the region is very aligned with NearU's mission. Like NearU's track record, Tim and his management team have built a great culture based on servant leadership, taken great care of their team, and loyally served a large customer base. NearU is committed to further building upon this great foundation at Grogg's. Our team is focused on delivering a lasting impact through empowering the Grogg's team and leveraging our process-driven, training and technology-enabled execution approach. We warmly welcome the Grogg's team and customers to the rapidly growing NearU family. I also welcome Tim Hanlon to NearU's regional leadership team. Tim is a proven leader in the industry, and I am confident that he will play a critical role in NearU's growth in the states of West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"My father-in-law, Leon B. Grogg, founded Grogg's in 1970 with a love and a passion for servicing his customers with great honor and respect. My wife, Carma and I, have continued to serve our customers with that same care and built a tradition of excellent customer experience that Leon was passionate about. I am highly confident that the NearU team will continue to build upon the legacy of Grogg's and take the company to even greater heights. While we had inbound interest from many parties, NearU's unique vision, integrity, approach, and focus on employee and customer experience made them the best transition partner for our business. I could not be more excited about the future of Grogg's as we join the NearU family. I am personally excited to join the NearU family as Regional General Manager and look forward to bringing NearU's full value proposition to the very valuable Grogg's team, and all our customers," said Tim Hanlon, Owner of Grogg's.

Under NearU's ownership, the Grogg's team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Justin Layfield and Adam McDowell. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Grogg's to new heights in service to its employees and its customers. Doug Wilson, a Vice Chair at NearU, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Grogg's to the NearU family. I have been acquainted with their business for some time now and watched them build one of the finest Home Services companies in their market. I look forward to NearU's very bright future with this great organization."

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:
NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Grogg's Home Services:
Since 1970, Grogg's Home Services has been a leader in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and window services in West Virginia and eastern Ohio. Holding true to their values of prioritizing customer service, respect, and quality service, Grogg's has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.Groggs.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Ashish Achlerkar
NearU Founder and CEO
(215) 341-7561
Ashish@NearU-Services.com

NearU Services is transforming the home services industry with a people-centric, process-driven, and technology-enabled approach. (PRNewsfoto/NearU)
NearU Services is transforming the home services industry with a people-centric, process-driven, and technology-enabled approach. (PRNewsfoto/NearU)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nearu-services-expands-customer-service-capabilities-into-west-virginia--ohio-with-acquisition-of-leading-home-services-contractor-groggs-home-services-301347731.html

SOURCE NearU

Recommended Stories

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Is 'Stepping Down'

    J. Allen Brack, the President of Warcraft and Overwatch studio Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving his position less than two weeks after an investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing made public explosive allegations of harassment and discrimination within the company.

  • Chesapeake Energy’s future muddied by executive departures, strategy shifts

    When U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp emerged from bankruptcy in February, it touted to investors a clean balance sheet, a new board of directors and a promise to restrain spending. Since then, the company has endured a senior management shakeup and, according to two sources familiar with the matter, its interim CEO has told employees that the company is eyeing acquisitions that could help double its size. One problem is that no one is exactly sure of the company's real post-bankruptcy strategy.

  • GXO CEO on the company’s spinoff from XPO Logistics

    Malcolm Wilson, GXO CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on the company going public, expectations for future innovations, and expansion plans.

  • Velodyne Lidar Chairman Joseph Culkin steps down from role for health reasons

    Velodyne Lidar Inc. said Monday that Joseph Culkin will step down as chairman of the board for health reasons, but will remain an "active" director of the board. Culkin co-founded Velodyne Lidar's predecessor company, Velodyne Acoustics, and has been on Velodyne Lidar's board since September 2016. The company named board member Michael Dee as Chairman. Dee was Chief Financial Officer of Graf Industrial Corp., which was the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that Velodyne Lidar merged wit

  • /R E P E A T -- Halo Collective Announces Changes to Board of Directors as Additional Steps Toward Creation of Akanda/

    Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) today announced changes to its board of directors (the "Halo Board") in furtherance of its previously announced reorganization (the "International Reorganization") of its international assets to create Akanda Corp. ("Akanda").

  • Prodigy Announces Appointment of Bill Maurin to Board of Directors

    Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Maurin to the Board of Directors.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Is Said to Hire Ex-HSBC Executive as Director

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund appointed Omar Jahidi as its director of investments in the Middle East and North Africa, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of appointments to help expand its reach. Jahidi, previously the director for investment banking advisory at HSBC Holdings Plc in Saudi Arabia, will be joining the Public Investment Fund in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the appointment hasn’t been made publi

  • Herbalife CEO breaks down Q2 earnings

    Herbalife CEO John Agwunobi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Herbalife's second quarter earnings as well as the company's plan for growth.&nbsp;

  • Shareholders Sour on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s Corporate Governance

    By John Jannarone Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) may finally need to change its recipe for corporate governance. The confectionary manufacturer and retailer, known for fudges and fro-yo, has seen its shares fall 20% in the last five years while the S&P 500 doubled. That poor performance contributed to a standoff with 7.5% […]

  • Stanley Black & Decker Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021

    Stanley Black & Decker announced today that the company has been named in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2021.

  • AP appoints Daisy Veerasingham as agency's president and CEO

    The Associated Press appointed Daisy Veerasingham, its executive vice president and chief operating officer, as the news cooperative’s president and CEO on Tuesday, setting her up to replace the retiring Gary Pruitt at the beginning of next year. Steven R. Swartz, board chairman and president and CEO of Hearst, called her a proven leader with a deep understanding of how AP operates and a clear vision for the future.

  • PlantFuel solidifies its executive leadership team, names new CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

    PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") has officially named Brad Pyatt and Maria Dane to its executive leadership team, while naming Brian Cavanaugh as Chairman of the Board. Together, these powerhouse experts have managed more than one billion in sales and bring more than 50 years of combined experience across a broad range of industries.

  • Headline Asia Announces the Close of Fund 4 at Over $100 Million

    TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 3 August 2021 - On July 31, 2021, early-stage venture capital firm Headline Asia (formerly known as Infinity Ventures) has announced they will close their fourth fun...

  • Wells Fargo Hires Fintech Exec as New Head of Indie Advisor Business

    John Tyers, previously with AdvisorEngine, will oversee Wells Fargo's businesses catering to the fast-growing independent advisor sector.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • Robinhood Rockets 24% Higher. It Looks Like a Meme Stock.

    (HOOD) has profited off the meme stock movement. The gains have built slowly; the commission-free broker started the day up less than 1%, but climbed over the next three hours to trade as high as $45, 18% above the company’s $38 price of its initial public offering. ARK Investments bought Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) after the IPO and has continued buying, and the company was praised on Monday night by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who said “the stock would soar” if it made a deal like Square’s (SQ) deal to buy Afterpay.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • This crypto scam bilked investors out of $11 million — and paid action star Steven Seagal to promote it

    Prosecutors say the scam was one of as many as 20 similar crypto frauds run by a group of Serbian nationals that bilked investors out of as much as $70 million.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’