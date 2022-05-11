U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.71
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0290
    -0.4010 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,992.74
    -1,587.45 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.45
    -63.24 (-8.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
NEAT Glass to be the Official Judging Glass of The CHILLED 100 Spirits Awards

·2 min read

Inaugural Competition at Bar Convent Brooklyn June 12-13, 2022

LAS VEGAS , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Crnek, spokesperson for Arsilica, Inc., and co-inventor of the NEAT glass today announced that CHILLED Media has chosen NEAT as the Official Judging Glass for The CHILLLED100 Spirits Awards to be held at Bar Convent Brooklyn in 2022 and beyond. She added, "Our quest since introduction of NEAT in 2012 has been to become instrumental in raising the effectiveness and quality of spirits competitions with NEAT, the first and only spirits glass ever designed through direct application of true physical, sensory, and chemical sciences to provide superior spirits' diagnostics.

The CHILLED 100 Spirits Awards is a unique competition in that all judges are career bartenders who have a huge impact on spirits sales. Entrants seek to introduce their spirits to the influential bartender channel. CHILLED readership is over 425,000 and concentrates on career professionals with an expansive educational focus through print and digital mediums.

There are several reasons why NEAT is the best choice for the serious spirits competition. NEAT:

  • Eliminates distracting pungent ethanol burn

  • Enhances and intensifies the true aromas of all spirits

  • Dissipates nose-numbing ethanol at the rim

  • Unmasks hidden character aromas, quality attributes, and flaws

  • Discover the truth about every spirit with each sniff

  • Gentle to sensitive noses, gender friendly

  • No more awkward tiny-rim nose-bumping

  • Showcases high ABV and cask strength spirits

  • Official judging glass for 34+ International Spirits Competitions

  • Presents a fair and level playing field for all entrants, every flight

Controlling the expansion of aromas as they pass through a smaller orifice separates them by molecular mass, making it easy to detect and identify all aromas while dissipating nose-numbing ethanol. For more science, visit MDPI Technical Journal Report, Sensory Research, and www.theneatglass.com. Since 2013, over 170,000 spirits have been judged from the NEAT glass, and over 60,000 quality medals have been awarded.

Media Contact:
George Manska
george@arsilica.com
17023327305

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12916801

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neat-glass-to-be-the-official-judging-glass-of-the-chilled-100-spirits-awards-301545418.html

SOURCE Arsilica, Inc

