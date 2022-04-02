U.S. markets closed

Nebulizers Market Size to Grow by USD 265.29 mn |Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nebulizers market size is expected to increase by USD 265.29 million from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nebulizers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nebulizers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Nebulizers Market Analysis Report by Product (pneumatic nebulizers, mesh nebulizers, and ultrasonic nebulizers) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. View Our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the growth of the nebulizers market. Nebulizers are drug delivery devices that are used for controlling the symptoms and progression of cystic fibrosis, COPDs, asthma, and other respiratory diseases. Asthma is a common non-communicable disease and has a substantial impact on the quality of life. It is also considered one of the leading causes of years lived with disability. The rising prevalence of asthma will increase the demand for nebulizers and thus drive the market growth during the forecast period. Nebulized aqueous vapor alters the viscosity of mucus and assists in expectoration. Air-driven nebulizers are used frequently in the treatment of acute exacerbations and management of COPDs. In addition, nebulizers are used for the prevention of pneumonia in patients with HIV antibodies, which will contribute to the increase in demand for nebulizers.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Vendor Analysis

The nebulizers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The nebulizers market report offers information on several market vendors, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medline Industries Inc., OMRON Corp., PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc. among others.

Nebulizers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • Pneumatic nebulizers - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Mesh nebulizers - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Ultrasonic nebulizers - size and forecast 2019-2024

Nebulizers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Grab an exclusive Report

Revenue-generating Product Segment

The nebulizers market share growth in the pneumatic nebulizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The pneumatic nebulizers segment accounts for the largest share of the global nebulizers market. Factors such as the increasing incidence of respiratory disorders, including COPDs and asthma; product launches; and the presence of established players with a strong product portfolio will boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Sterilization Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Brachytherapy Afterloaders Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nebulizers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 265.29 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.49

Regional analysis

Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

Blank

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medline Industries Inc., OMRON Corp., PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product

  • Comparison by product

  • Pneumatic nebulizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Mesh nebulizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Ultrasonic nebulizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing number of strategic alliances

  • Technological advances

  • Funding for start-up companies and awareness campaigns regarding COPDs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.

  • GF Health Products, Inc.

  • Invacare Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

  • Teleflex Inc.

  • Vyaire Medical Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nebulizers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-265-29-mn-technavio-301513905.html

SOURCE Technavio

