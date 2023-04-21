NEC APAC recognized at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore and Asia Pacific Partner of the Year Awards

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters of leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, was announced the winner for the Services – Business Excellence category at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards.

These awards recognise Microsoft Partners who have shown flexibility and ingenuity in creating cutting-edge innovation across industries, including the public sector, financial services, manufacturing, and small and mid-size enterprises on the Microsoft Cloud. From Azure to Power Platform, these partners work closely with customers to make a positive impact on communities, create new ways to use data and AI (artificial intelligence), enhance their security architecture, build new ways to work and innovate for a sustainable digital future.

NEC APAC was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Services – Business Excellence category. The award recognises the Microsoft partner that displays strong customer focus and success by collaborating with Microsoft to offer differentiated value and customer experiences by building on Microsoft's cloud platform.

Teh Chong Mien, Managing Director, NEC APAC – Singapore, said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition from Microsoft. Together with Microsoft, we are committed to developing sustainable and innovative solutions and to helping customers advance their digital transformation journey. This award is a testament to our strategic collaboration with Microsoft and we look forward to driving positive digital initiatives in Singapore and the region together."

This year, the awards were presented for 19 categories. Award winners were selected based on the positive business impact of solutions, their commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences, the strategic value and high impact of their solution on the market, as well as their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"During this time of macroeconomic headwinds, economies and businesses are embracing digital transformation to build resilience," said Kevin Chan, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Singapore. "It gives us great pleasure to congratulate NEC APAC on being named as the Services – Business Excellence award winner at the 2023 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards. They serve as a shining example of how we can use our platforms and technology to create economic value and contribute to our society. We will continue to invest in deep ecosystem partnerships and working with partners who share our passion for empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.

