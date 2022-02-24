U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.50
    -63.50 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,613.00
    -453.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,245.50
    -262.00 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.30
    -31.80 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.90
    +2.80 (+3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.90
    +15.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.33 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,609.28
    -2,113.95 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.99
    -57.38 (-6.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,161.46
    -288.15 (-1.09%)
     

NEC outlines vision for post-pandemic recovery in inaugural NEC Visionary Day ASEAN

·3 min read

ICT solutions leader is supporting the ASEAN region in recovering, rebuilding, and reimagining the future

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, is hosting their inaugural NEC Visionary Day ASEAN on 10 March, 2022.

NEC Visionary Day ASEAN 2022
NEC Visionary Day ASEAN 2022

With the theme "Forging Ahead Together: Recovery. Rebuilding. Reimagining", the one-day event will showcase how innovative technologies such as AI can address critical challenges for societies in the post-pandemic recovery phase. Thought leaders from the region will gather to share their insights on the future of society and business, and the importance of digital transformation in ensuring a sustainable economy.

Mr. Takayuki Morita, President & CEO, NEC Corporation, will open the event with a keynote address introducing NEC's 2030VISION and his goals for the ASEAN region. A series of discussions and workshops will take place throughout the day.

Key speakers at the event include:

- Mr. Armand Wahyudi Hartono, Deputy President Director, Bank Central Asia;
- Mr. Fabian Bigar, CEO, MyDIGITAL, Prime Minister's Department of Malaysia;
- Ms. Belina Lee, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Mandai Wildlife Group;
- Mr. Daisuke Isobe, President Director, AEON Mall Indonesia;
- Mr. Mayoran Rajendra, SVP, SMBC;

Program Overview
Program Overview

Mr Koichiro Koide, President & CEO, NEC APAC, said, "The pandemic has caused widespread damage around the world. Recovery efforts, compounded with existing social issues such as aging population, rapid urbanization and disparities in economic development, have accelerated the need for governments and businesses to do things better and smarter. At NEC Visionary Day ASEAN, we will present our vision for a sustainable ASEAN economy that is realized through co-creation with like-minded partners and customers, and share strategies for effective digital transformation with our customers in key business sectors."

"We welcome all members of the public to join us at the event and to share your ideas and experiences as we support ASEAN's recovery and chart a path forward together," added Mr Koide.

Put together by six NEC affiliates (NEC APAC-Singapore, NEC Indonesia, NEC Malaysia, NEC Philippines, NEC Thailand, and NEC Vietnam), Visionary Day ASEAN will feature country booths focusing on the solutions available in the respective countries. In addition, sector-specific booths on healthcare, retail, government, finance and manufacturing will provide attendees with relevant information from experienced sector experts from NEC.

For more information about the NEC Visionary Day ASEAN, please visit https://sg.nec.com/en_SG/event/nvd-asean-2022/

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.

(PRNewsfoto/NEC APAC Pte Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/NEC APAC Pte Ltd)

SOURCE NEC APAC Pte Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Don't rule out a commodities 'super spike': Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research sends a chilling warning to market bulls.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Stage Set for Russian Invasion: Ukraine UpdateBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Love

  • Etsy Earnings: Here's What to Watch

    Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is down almost 60% from its 52-week high and is set to report earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, Feb. 24. Fewer people are buying and selling on Etsy's marketplace. New buyers on Etsy have decreased for three consecutive quarters, from 12.8 million in Q4 2020 to 7.0 million in Q3 2021.

  • ARK Innovation: Feast or Famine?

    In his "No Huddle Offense" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer sounded off against chasing innovation at all costs, a strategy made popular by Cathie Wood and her ARK Innovation ETF . You can't just innovate for the sake of innovation, you need to also make money, Cramer said. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of ARKK, below, we can see that prices have been cut in half in less than four months.

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Precious metals chug higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Precious metal prices, which had already been on the rise, are chugging even higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. The recent price action accentuates the world's dependence on Russia's Palladium (PA=F) and Platinum (PL=F) supply.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Iran Moves More Oil Onto Ships in Preparation for a Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is shifting more oil onto ships in a move to speed exports should talks succeed in ending its exclusion from global energy markets.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe amount of o

  • USD/CAD Is Losing Ground In A Volatile Session

    USD/CAD tested the support level at 1.2680 but rebounded towards 1.2720.

  • Why luxury car makers like Porsche remain so profitable

    Volkswagen confirmed it's in advanced talks to spin off Porsche, one of its most profitable car brands.

  • The Ukraine-Russia conflict is battering India’s stock market

    The crisis is likely to strain household budgets in the coming days as crude oil prices have spiralled.

  • Oil Slips After Close as U.S. Eyes SPR Release to Quell Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped after market hours on news that the U.S. is considering a potential release from its oil reserves in coordination with allies. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Stage Set for Russian Invasion: Ukraine UpdateBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeFutures

  • 2 Bullish Takeaways From Pioneer Natural Resources' Latest Blowout Quarter

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) reported one of the best quarters in the company's 25-year history last week, with revenues more than doubling from the same quarter a year earlier. Rising prices for crude oil are behind the move. After hitting historic lows during the pandemic, oil prices have reached their highest level since 2014.

  • Africa To See Gas Supply Boom Through 2030

    Natural gas supply in Sub-Saharan Africa is set to more than double through 2030, due to production from vast undeveloped deepwater resources

  • Mondelez CEO says will close plants in Ukraine if situation becomes 'too dangerous'

    Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc will close its plants in Ukraine if the country's tensions with Russia escalate and become "too dangerous," Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put told Reuters on Wednesday. "To make sure those people are safe ... that's the number one concern," Van de Put said in a Zoom interview. In Russia and Ukraine, countries Mondelez considers emerging markets in Europe, the company manufactures local brands such as Jubilee biscuits and Korona chocolate.

  • Oil price turns negative in response to Ukraine uncertainty

    (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.20 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.