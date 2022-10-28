U.S. markets closed

NEC presents vision of digital finance at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, will be presenting its vision of data-driven digital finance during this year's Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) Innovation Lab Crawl event on 31 October – 01 November, as well as the in-person exhibition at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre from 02 - 04 November.

(PRNewsfoto/NEC APAC Pte Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/NEC APAC Pte Ltd)

Innovation Lab Crawl (31 October – 01 November 2022)

At NEC's Innovation Lab Crawl, NEC Laboratories Singapore (NLS), together with NEC Laboratories Israel and NEC Laboratories Europe, will showcase a selection of NEC's advanced research and solutions in areas such as AI, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Web3.0 and Blockchain. They will also provide demonstrations to facilitate discussions with finance stakeholders as they develop new business models amid volatile environments.

During the lab crawl, there will also be panel discussions between NEC researchers and industry experts to explore areas such as Responsible AI and Web 3.0.

  • Showcase and Demonstrations (on both days)

  • Panel discussions

To register and find out more about NEC's Innovation Lab Crawl, please click here.

Exhibition (02 – 04 November 2022)

During the three-day exhibition, visitors to NEC's booth at Hall 4 Booth 4B45 will witness the latest in wealth management technology and software solutions for the banking sector from Avaloq, an NEC Company, and Banqsoft, a subsidiary of KMD, an NEC Company, respectively.

Mr. Suresh Neelakantan, Business Development Director,  Value Chain Innovation Laboratory, NEC APAC, said, "The wave of digitalization driven by the pandemic has resulted in rapid data proliferation across all sectors worldwide. We also witnessed the gradual acceptance of contactless transactions as the new way of life. Today, we are seeing more interest in blockchain and Web3.0 technologies, and there is an increasing need for banks and other stakeholders in the financial industry to understand all these new data and develop suitable strategies and new solutions for growth."

"At NEC, we want to support our customers' growth and develop new business ideas for the digital economy. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners and stakeholders to co-create solutions and play a key role in helping them succeed," added Mr Neelakantan.

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com

SOURCE NEC APAC Pte Ltd

