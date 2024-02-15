Advertisement
NEC Is Said to Have Gotten Higher Offers for Japan Aviation

Takako Taniguchi, Hideki Suzuki and Taro Fuse
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- NEC Corp. received multiple offers to buy its stake in Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd. before deciding to sell the shares back to the unit at a discount, according to people familiar with the matter.

Both Kyocera Corp. and KKR & Co. were among firms making offers for Japan Aviation, according to the people who asked not to be identified.

Japan Aviation last month said it would buy a tender offer for its shares at 2,605 yen apiece, a 14% discount to the market price. Some of the other bids were higher, according to the people familiar.

Spokespeople from NEC, Japan Aviation, Kyocera and KKR declined to comment.

Japan Aviation shares fell 6.8% to 2,657 yen on Thursday.

Reuters earlier reported the other bids for Japan Aviation.

(Adds shares in fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

