U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,166.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.56
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.60
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3080
    +0.2150 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,025.87
    -326.34 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.65
    -5.69 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.16
    +59.54 (+0.21%)
     

NEC supports Star Alliance Run 2022 as a Platinum Sponsor

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the regional headquarters for leading information and communications technology provider NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia, has affirmed their support as a Platinum Sponsor for Star Alliance Run 2022 (*1) taking place in Singapore on October 9, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/NEC APAC Pte Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/NEC APAC Pte Ltd)

Star Alliance is the world's first and largest global airline alliance. This event is organised as a charity run to cap off its 25th anniversary celebrations and honour the dedication and resilience of healthcare workers in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from the charity run will be directed by Community Chest towards supporting front line healthcare workers under The Courage Fund and the Healthcare Humanity Awards, to recognise the bravery and dedication of healthcare workers in Singapore.

NEC has been collaborating with Star Alliance since 2019 to enhance the air travel  experience (*2). In Singapore, NEC APAC has a strong heritage of more than 40 years of providing ICT solutions and services to governments and enterprises.

NEC APAC's Managing Director, Teh Chong Mien, said, "The pandemic has presented us with difficult challenges, but also highlighted the best of the human spirit as exemplified by the healthcare community. It is our privilege to support Star Alliance and to once again express our gratitude to the healthcare workers for their remarkable contributions towards the reopening of borders and the resumption of air travel safely."

(*1) Star Alliance Run 2022 https://www.staralliance.com/en/run
(*2) Smart Travel Experience A new airport experience with Star Alliance Biometrics https://www.nec.com/en/global/delight/casestudies/staralliance/

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC's expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.

SOURCE NEC APAC Pte Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Craig Wright Tells Court He ‘Stomped on the Hard Drive’ Containing Satoshi Wallet Keys

    “Otherwise people will end up forcing me into doing something I don’t want to do,” the self-styled Bitcoin creator told a Norwegian court.

  • For Patagonia's founder, activism has been a lifetime's work

    Yvon Chouinard has always said Patagonia's mission was to protect nature. In donating his shares to a trust and a nonprofit, he ensures his life's work will continue.

  • Tencent Music opts for Hong Kong listing by introduction, to debut next week

    China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group said its shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong next Wednesday after the company carries out a secondary listing by introduction. The company said New York will remain its primary listing venue and the company's U.S. and Hong Kong stock will be fully fungible. Tencent Music becomes the latest in a string of U.S-listed Chinese firms to opt for a second listing in Hong Kong to offset the threat of being delisted in New York due to a bilateral dispute between Washington and Beijing over access to auditing papers.

  • Samsung Elec to invest over $5 billion as it targets net zero emissions by 2050

    Samsung Electronics will invest over 7 trillion won ($5.02 billion) by 2030 as part of sweeping environmental initiatives aimed at making the company carbon neutral by 2050, the world's largest chip and mobile maker said on Thursday. The tech giant will spend the money on research and development for technology aimed at filtering out greenhouse gases and capturing carbon dioxide generated during chip production, and is seeking to make its devices business carbon neutral earlier, by 2030, said Kim Soo-jin, Samsung's head of ESG strategy group. "There are costs, but we will try to forge a business opportunity."

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • China Holds Key Rate, Withdraws Liquidity Amid Yuan Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank drained liquidity from the banking system for a second straight month while leaving rates unchanged as it sought to ease pressure on the yuan from a widening policy divergence with the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cemen

  • Ethereum merge: What is it and how will it impact your ether holdings?

    In Episode 6 of The Crypto Mile, a core researcher at the Ethereum Foundation Dankrad Feist explains the reasons behind the long-awaited update and its impact on the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

  • Why I Own Fortinet Stock

    Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins us to discuss why he owns Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT). He breaks down how Fortinet can capture a valuable piece of the evolving cybersecurity market. Check out the video for his full thoughts! *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept.

  • Will Polygon Reach the $2 Mark Again?

    Known as a Layer 2 sidechain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is designed to help streamline Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) congested, and at times costly, network. As a result of Polygon's innovative solutions to help Ethereum become more usable, high-profile companies are starting to take notice of the potential role that Polygon could have in the world of Web3. On the technology side of things, Polygon developers recently announced that the blockchain will be taking the next step in its evolution soon.

  • Tencent, NetEase Games Approved in Sign China’s Crackdown Is Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. won approval for a new game for the first time since Chinese regulators froze all licensing in 2021, as Beijing gradually lifts curbs in the world’s largest mobile entertainment market.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Bi

  • This Billionaire Bought Polygon Over a Year Ago: 3 Reasons to Still Buy the Dip Today

    Mark Cuban built a reputation over nearly the last four decades as one of the most prolific tech investors of our time. Being no stranger to up-and-coming technologies, it makes sense that Cuban is a fan of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Over the last few years, Cuban has built positions in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even the memecoin Dogecoin.

  • US Cyber-Defense Agency Urges Companies to Automate Threat Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s cyber defense agency is recommending for the first time that companies embrace automated continuous testing to protect against longstanding online threats.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on Bi

  • Filecoin service provider RRMine leaves China for Singapore

    Tighter restrictions on cryptocurrency usage in China have prompted leading storage service platform RRMine Global to close its mainland China operations and move its headquarters to Singapore. See related article: China has seen blockchain’s future and it doesn’t include cryptocurrencies Fast facts “As Singapore has been one of the world’s most open economies for a […]

  • China looks to increase penalties under its cybersecurity law

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday proposed a series of amendments to the country's cybersecurity law including raising the size of fines for some violations, saying that it wanted to do so to improve coordination with other new laws. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said, for example, that it wanted to introduce a penalty that would see operators of critical information infrastructure which used products or services that had not undergone security reviews be fined up to an equivalent of 5% of their previous year's revenue, or 10 times the amount they paid for the product. It also said it wanted to raise the fines for some violations, from up to 100,000 yuan ($14,371) previously to one million yuan.

  • US Treasury Explains How Americans Can Recover Crypto Locked in Tornado Cash

    The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) updated its "frequently asked questions" document Tuesday to tell Tornado Cash users they can recover their locked funds by applying for a license, among other issues.

  • Ethereum Merge: What is ‘biggest event in crypto history’ and why is it so controversial?

    The price of ETH has been surging in anticipation of the Merge, which will see the cryptocurrency’s electricity consumption drop by a factor of 1,000 – but not everyone is happy

  • Europe wants to shape the future of virtual worlds with rules and taxes

    EU lawmakers are moving in on the metaverse and making it plain that, whatever newfangled virtual world/s and/or immersive social connectivity that tech industry hype involving the term may refer to, these next-gen virtual spaces won't escape one hard reality: Regulation. There may be a second metaverse certainty too, if the Commission gets its way: Network infrastructure taxes. The EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said today it believes some of the profits made in an increasingly immersive software realm should flow to providers of the network backbone required to host these virtual spaces -- a suggestion that's sure to trigger a fresh round of net neutrality pearl-clutching.

  • Emerging Markets Lead Global Crypto Adoption in Bear Market, Chainalysis Says

    The blockchain analytics firm's 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index also shows China remains active despite a ban on crypto trading.

  • 'The Merge' could be good news for China's Ethereum enthusiasts

    When China banned cryptocurrency mining and trading, many saw it as putting an end to a burgeoning industry in the world's second-largest economy. The Merge, the much-anticipated network update on Ethereum that's slated to unfold this week, could provide a new way for China's crypto enthusiasts to participate in the blockchain economy two years after the country began phasing out the lucrative crypto mining industry. While crypto mining, the process that verifies and adds new transactions to the blockchain using the proof-of-work method, is costly to join and prone to regulatory clampdown, crypto staking, enabled by the Merge, offers enhanced censorship resistance thanks to its low barriers to entry both in terms of cost and the computing power required.

  • Crypto investors hold their breath as $200 billion at risk in Ethereum ‘merge’

    The transformation promises to deliver huge energy efficiencies and reduce costs for users