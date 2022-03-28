U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

The Necessity Retail REIT CEO Michael Weil Presents during the March 22 - 24 MoneyShow Virtual Expo

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL") announced today that Michael Weil, its CEO, was a presenter at the MoneyShow Virtual Expo held from March 22, 2022 to March 24, 2022.

During the conference Mr. Weil discussed The Necessity Retail REIT in both standalone and panel presentations. A link to the virtual standalone presentation – The Retail Renaissance – Why You Should Consider a REIT Focused on Necessity Retail - is provided below:

March 22nd Presentation during the March 22-24, 2022 MoneyShow Virtual Expo
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzoT7HZD16s

About The Necessity Retail REIT - Where America Shops

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of RTL's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on RTL, RTL's tenants and the global economy and financial markets and that the information about rent collections may not be indicative of any future period, as well as those set forth in the Risk Factors section of RTL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on February 24, 2022, and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in RTL's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RTL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
ir@rtlreit.com
(866) 902-0063

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-necessity-retail-reit-ceo-michael-weil-presents-during-the-march-22--24-moneyshow-virtual-expo-301510825.html

SOURCE The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.

