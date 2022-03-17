U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,345.75
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,898.50
    -54.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.00
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.75
    +4.71 (+4.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.90
    +35.70 (+1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.87 (+3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.01
    -2.82 (-9.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3199
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5940
    -0.1640 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,734.34
    +201.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.93
    +38.37 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.10
    +9.42 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Nectar Secures $8M in Seed Funding to Revolutionize Allergy Care

·5 min read

CEO Dr. Kenneth Chahine teams up with venture funds Juxtapose and Obvious Ventures to build the nation's most personalized, accessible, and comprehensive allergy care platform.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar, an innovative and comprehensive allergy care platform, announced today their $8 million seed round led by Juxtapose and Obvious Ventures, who are co-building the company alongside Founder and CEO Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D.

Nectar will be the consumer-facing brand of Nectar Life Sciences, an allergy-focused healthcare holding company led by Dr. Chahine. The Nectar platform will leverage data and clinical research to offer personalized allergy care aimed at treating the root cause of allergies and providing long-lasting relief. Nectar's differentiated model will provide consumers with long-needed convenience, seamlessly flowing between virtual care and physical clinics for comprehensive allergy care targeting environmental, pet, and food allergies, eczema and asthma. Nectar's vertically integrated operations will power telehealth experiences and a licensed compounding pharmacy to create personalized, innovative, and proprietary treatments for consumers.

Allergies are one of the leading causes of chronic illness in the U.S., with over 120 million Americans suffering allergies and their comorbidities, like migraines and conjunctivitis, which sit at the root of $360 billion in healthcare opportunity. Only 35% of moderate and severe allergy sufferers say they're satisfied with their current treatment, which translates to an industry net promoter score of a staggering negative 65.

Dr. Chahine is one of the country's leading entrepreneurial operators at the intersection of science and healthcare and is co-founding Nectar with unmatched experience transforming cutting-edge science into consumer solutions. In addition to being a two-time CEO in the healthcare space, and an experienced scientist, Dr. Chahine was a founder of AncestryDNA and former EVP of Ancestry.com, a product that has been used by nearly 10% of the U.S. population. He also founded AncestryHealth, a telehealth genetic test for predisposition to conditions such as breast and colon cancer. Collectively, he brings a unique depth of experience around e-commerce, data-driven science, healthtech product development, and AI in consumer-facing contexts.

"Allergies are a massive and growing chronic condition across the world, and it can be a debilitating pain point in people's daily lives, with over 90% of sufferers stating that they have stayed home from school, work, the outdoors, or a social event because of allergies. Our mission is to turn data and clinical research into personalized, accessible, and comprehensive allergy care," said Dr. Chahine. "We are very excited to reinvent the allergy industry and introduce our direct-to-consumer platform."

Dr. Chahine teamed up with Juxtapose, a New York-based venture fund that builds companies from the ground up, and Obvious Ventures, a San Francisco-based early-stage venture fund, to co-found the company. The $8 million seed funding will be used to continue developing proprietary and personalized allergy solutions ahead of the nationwide launch of Nectar in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ken on this new venture and to be a part of creating something truly transformative in a massive, and largely unsolved, corner of health sciences," said Patrick Chun, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Juxtapose. "Building long-term relationships with the world's best entrepreneurs has always been central to our approach, and Ken is a prime example of the type of transformative leader we're grateful to partner with."

Juxtapose is the largest inception-stage venture fund building businesses at the juncture of healthcare and technology, most recently co-founding Tend, Orchard, and Care/of. The principals at Juxtapose have collectively launched over 20 technology-enabled healthcare businesses from scratch. Obvious Ventures invests in purpose-driven startups solving systemic challenges across trillion-dollar industries like food, healthcare, energy, and mobility.

"The combination of Ken's singular background in bringing to life delightful experiences in complex scientific areas, Juxtapose's healthcare building track record, and Obvious Ventures' investing experience in deep science and consumer health is representative of the ambition of Nectar," continued Mr. Chun.

"More consumers suffer from allergies than chronic diseases like diabetes. We are thrilled to be part of the Nectar mission to improve human health for millions," said James Joaquin, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Obvious. "Ken's vision for building a science-backed, trusted brand in allergy solutions will reshape the way consumers think about their personal health."

Learn more at nectarlifesciences.com.

About Nectar Life Sciences
Nectar is building a comprehensive, vertically integrated allergy healthcare platform that leverages data and clinical research to offer a personalized, patient-centric approach to allergy care. Led by founder and CEO Kenneth Chahine, Nectar is the first direct-to-consumer launch brand to be developed from Nectar Life Sciences.

About Juxtapose
Founded by Patrick Chun and Jed Cairo in 2015, Juxtapose is an inception-stage investment firm that is exclusively focused on building industry-transforming businesses from the ground up. The fund has supported the creation and financing of technology companies such as Care/of, Tend, Orchard, Great Jones, DayForward, and Modern Age. Juxtapose partners with the world's most experienced and talented entrepreneurial operators to found and scale category-defining technology companies that are set up to win in the industries in which they operate. Read more at juxtapose.com.

About Obvious Ventures
Obvious Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in startups and entrepreneurs reimagining trillion-dollar industries through a world-positive lens. Since launching in 2014, Obvious has backed over 90 companies using technology to create a smarter, healthier, more sustainable world. The fund has led investments in breakthrough companies such as Beyond Meat, Olly, Virta Health, and Recursion. Obvious was co-founded by Ev Williams, James Joaquin, and Vishal Vasishth. More information is available at obvious.com.

Media Contact:

Charlie Mathon
charlie@derris.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nectar-secures-8m-in-seed-funding-to-revolutionize-allergy-care-301504507.html

SOURCE Nectar

Recommended Stories

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • Amicus Shares Encouraging Long-Term Data Of AT-GAA Study In Pompe Disease

    Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) has announced additional results from a Phase 1/2 clinical study of AT-GAA in adult patients with Pompe disease. Study participants treated with AT-GAA for up to 36 months showed persistent and durable effects on six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance and other measures of motor function and muscle strength, stability, or increases in forced vital capacity (FVC). The data also exhibited persistent and durable reductions in key biomarkers of muscle damage and

  • Novartis and Roche Have Expensive Drugs That Scare Away Competitors

    Because, unfortunately, nature does not cure disease, even though the words of French philosopher and historian Voltaire would have you believe otherwise: "The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease," Voltaire had once famously said. TheStreet has compiled a list of some of the most expensive drug treatments in the world that cure diseases ranging from progeria, when infants start to look elderly to spinal muscular atrophy, neuroblastoma and a rare blood disorder. Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis apparently sells the most expensive drug in the world that costs $2.1 million.

  • For pharma companies, revenue isn't so straightforward

    When most companies spotlight record revenue growth, that means they’ve sold more product than ever before. But for pharmaceutical companies, that isn’t necessarily the case.

  • Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

    Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit. Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request.

  • Private Medicare make windfall for senior care

    Health insurers that sell private Medicare plans collected $12 billion more caring for seniors in 2020 than it would have cost in traditional Medicare, according to a report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.It shows the need for major payment reforms, according to the report.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Overpaying the Medicare Advantage plans as their enrollment continues to grow threatens Medicare's long-term finances.De

  • What We Know So Far About the "Deltacron" Variant

    A new but rare variant of COVID-19 is popping up in several countries around the world. On March 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) addressed the strain, dubbed "deltacron."

  • Bella Hadid says she regrets her plastic surgery: 'I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors'

    "I always felt like I had something to prove."

  • 4th COVID vaccine shot may be needed

    As most start to restart daily life, experts worry COVID-19 may not be done yet and one company says a fourth shot may be needed.

  • Sanofi, Seagen Collaborate For Antibody-Drug Conjugates Against Cancer Targets

    Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) have announced an exclusive collaboration agreement to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to three cancer targets. The collaboration will utilize Sanofi's proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen's proprietary ADC technology. ADCs are antibodies engineered to deliver potent anti-cancer drugs to tumor cells expressing a specific protein, and Sanofi currently has one ADC in development.

  • Medical expert issues warning about fish tank disinfectant craze

    The disinfectant is commonly used to clean fish tanks

  • Kremlin officials insist Vladimir Putin is not ill – but history tells us they could be lying

    Vladimir Putin’s mental state is “normal”, the Kremlin insisted on Wednesday, amid rumours that the Russian president may be suffering from an illness or even an addiction to steroids.

  • Biogen Says It Solved The Alzheimer's Puzzle, But Investors May Need More Evidence

    Patients who received Biogen's Alzheimer's drug for over two years showed slower cognitive decline — leading Biogen stock to tick higher.

  • The Diet and Workout That Helped Me Lose 150 Pounds in 7 Months

    At age 37, Robert Valencia weighed 330 pounds. He tells Men's Health how he lost 150 pounds and lowered his body fat after committing to a healthy lifestyle.

  • Biogen's stock gains after sharing longer term data for its Alzheimer's disease drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. gained 4.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company announced new data for its Alzheimer's disease drug demonstrating reductions in amyloid beta plaques for 132 weeks and plasma p-tau181 for 128 weeks. The company also said in a news release that the clinical-trial data show that patients with lower plasma p-tau181 levels had less clinical decline. Adoption of Aduhelm has been low since it was approved in June. The drug generated $3 million in the six months of

  • New COVID variant spreads as world ease restrictions

    Just as mandates end and more people are taking off their masks, another COVID variant is spreading, causing cases to rise around the world.

  • New research by this ULM professor to help in the fight against prostate cancer

    The research will focus on treating a recurrence of prostate cancer, for which there is just a 29% survival rate

  • Are Covid cases going up? What US health officials are watching for

    ‘I’m not sure people appreciate quite how bad the Covid situation is in Hong Kong, nor what might be around the corner’

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: These Health Care Stocks Show Relative Strength, Inflation Protection

    Health care stocks represent the only defensive sector that is also relatively immune to inflationary risks.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older

    The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration includes data collected in Israel, where a second booster is authorized for many people over age 18. An analysis of data from over a million adults 60 years and older showed rates of confirmed infections and severe illness were lower among individuals who received an additional booster dose of the vaccine administered at least four months after an initial booster (third) dose compared to those who received only one booster dose, the companies said. The news was first reported by the Washington Post https://wapo.st/3i7nJwO earlier on Tuesday.