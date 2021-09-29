U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +18.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,301.00
    +126.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,838.25
    +73.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.90
    +10.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.32
    -0.97 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.50
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1693
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4930
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,723.84
    -804.71 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.73
    -27.41 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,420.81
    -763.15 (-2.53%)
     

The Ned and Anita Goodman Joint Partner Trust announces filing of an updated Early Warning Report

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ned and Anita Goodman Joint Partner Trust (the Trust) announced that its holdings of Subordinate Voting Shares have decreased by 5.02% following the sale of 1,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares (the Sale), and taking into account two prior issuer events and a previous sale of Subordinate Voting Shares (together, the Transactions). The trustees of the Trust are the adult children of Ned Goodman, being Jonathan Goodman, David Goodman, Mark Goodman and Daniel Goodman (the Trustees). All decisions on behalf of the Trust must be made by at least three of the four Trustees except in the event of a sale to a Trustee at which time the decision must be unanimous.

Prior to the completion of the Transactions, the Trust held 4,895,462 Subordinate Voting Shares and 3,086,583 Multiple Voting Shares of Dundee, which represented 8.44% of the then outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and 99.09% of the then outstanding Multiple Voting Shares, and collectively an 84.86% voting interest in the total votes represented by the then outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares taken together.

Following the completion of the Transactions, the Trust holds an aggregate of 2,895,462 Subordinate Voting Shares and 3,086,583 Multiple Voting Shares of Dundee which represent 3.42% of the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and 99.10% of the outstanding Multiple Voting Shares, and collectively a 78.65% voting interest in the total votes represented by the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares taken together.

An early warning report is to be filed in conjunction with this news release and will be available under Dundee Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE The Ned and Anita Goodman Joint Partner Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c5237.html

