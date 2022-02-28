U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

Needle Biopsy Market to Observe Significant Growth Avenues Due to Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Says TMR

·7 min read

- Companies operating in the global needle biopsy market are focusing on spreading awareness about different cancer types and available treatment options for the same

- Rise in the older population globally and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are aiding in the growth of the global needle biopsy market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global needle biopsy market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Moreover, the market is prognosticated to cross the valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030, state analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Cancer is one of severe health conditions and the second major cause of death in the world. Needle biopsy procedures are used in the diagnosis of different cancer types such as skin cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. In the recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the number of people suffering from cancer, which has created a remarkable demand for the diagnosis of these conditions through needle biopsy. Moreover, the global needle biopsy market is anticipated to observe lucrative opportunities, owing to rise in the number of breast cancer patients globally.

Request Brochure of Needle Biopsy Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79263

Government authorities across the globe are encouraging research activities intended to discover advanced treatment solutions for cancer. Moreover, they are offering financial support for these researches. This factor is propelling the global needle biopsy market.

Needle Biopsy Market: Key Findings

  • Older people are at a higher risk of suffering from critical health conditions such as cancer. Prostate cancer and breast cancer are the most common types found in this population base. Hence, rise in older population globally is resulting in profitable opportunities in the needle biopsy market.

  • Major patient population from across the globe is inclining toward minimally invasive needle biopsy procedures. This factor is creating business prospects for players operating in the global needle biopsy market.

  • Companies operating in the global needle biopsy market are increasing investments in R&D projects in order to develop innovative techniques that help in increasing precision in performing needle biopsy procedures and success rates of these procedures. This factor, in turn, is fueling the expansion of the global needle biopsy market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Needle Biopsy Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=79263

Needle Biopsy Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in understanding among people on different cancer types and available treatment options for this health disorder is leading to increased demand for needle biopsies globally

  • Increase in the need of early detection of preventable diseases in order to increase survival rates in patients is favoring the expansion of the global needle biopsy market

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=79263

Needle Biopsy Market: Regional Analysis

  • The needle biopsy market in North America is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of a sturdy healthcare industry, rise in awareness about cancer, and increase in cases of prostate cancer and breast cancer in the region

  • The Asia Pacific needle biopsy market is expected to expand at a considerable pace, owing to cancer awareness, rise in adoption of latest technologies, including core needle biopsy and fine-needle aspiration biopsy, timely availability of cutting-edge healthcare technologies, increase in research activities, and significant healthcare spending in the region

Needle Biopsy Market: Competition Landscape

  • Enterprises in the global needle biopsy market are executing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to expand their businesses

  • Several companies are focusing on regulatory approvals and new product launches to strengthen their product portfolio

Request a Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79263

Needle Biopsy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Dickinson and Company

  • Becton

  • Argon Medical and Olympus Corporation

  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Argon Medical

  • INRAD, Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • CONMED Corporation

  • Medtronic plc

Needle Biopsy Market Segmentation

Type

  • Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy

  • Core Needle Biopsy

Application

  • Breast Cancer

  • Thyroid Cancer

  • Prostate Cancer

  • Transperineal

  • Transrectal

  • Liver Cancer

  • Other

End User

  • Hospital

  • Diagnostics & Imaging Centers

  • Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Surgical Equipment Market: The global surgical equipment market was valued at US$ 9.7 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. Surgical equipment consists of endo mechanical and electrosurgical devices that are used in minimal invasive surgeries as well as open or invasive surgeries. Most common endomechanical devices are staplers, trocars, ligation kits, and forceps. These devices use mechanical stress or power to perform procedures such as ligation, hemostasis, and access to surgical area.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market: he Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market was valued at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027. Surgical drains are implants that allow removal of fluid and/or gas from a wound or body cavity. This broad definition includes nasogastric tubes, urinary catheters, vascular access ports, and ventriculoperitoneal shunts. The main indications for drain use include the need to eliminate dead space, remove existing fluid or gas, and prevent accumulation of fluid or gas.

Indwelling Catheters Market: The global indwelling catheters market was valued at ~US$ 985 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027. Indwelling catheters, also known as Foley catheters, are flexible tubes that pass through the urethra into the bladder to drain urine during urinary catheterization. Increase in incidence of urinary diseases, surge in the global geriatric population, and rise in surgical procedures are the major factors anticipated to drive the global indwelling catheters market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/needle-biopsy-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/needle-biopsy-market-to-observe-significant-growth-avenues-due-to-rising-prevalence-of-cancer-says-tmr-301490640.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

