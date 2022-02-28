Needle Biopsy Market to Observe Significant Growth Avenues Due to Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Says TMR

- Companies operating in the global needle biopsy market are focusing on spreading awareness about different cancer types and available treatment options for the same

- Rise in the older population globally and technological advancements in the healthcare industry are aiding in the growth of the global needle biopsy market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global needle biopsy market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Moreover, the market is prognosticated to cross the valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030, state analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Cancer is one of severe health conditions and the second major cause of death in the world. Needle biopsy procedures are used in the diagnosis of different cancer types such as skin cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. In the recent years, there has been a noteworthy increase in the number of people suffering from cancer, which has created a remarkable demand for the diagnosis of these conditions through needle biopsy. Moreover, the global needle biopsy market is anticipated to observe lucrative opportunities, owing to rise in the number of breast cancer patients globally.

Government authorities across the globe are encouraging research activities intended to discover advanced treatment solutions for cancer. Moreover, they are offering financial support for these researches. This factor is propelling the global needle biopsy market.

Needle Biopsy Market: Key Findings

Older people are at a higher risk of suffering from critical health conditions such as cancer. Prostate cancer and breast cancer are the most common types found in this population base. Hence, rise in older population globally is resulting in profitable opportunities in the needle biopsy market.

Major patient population from across the globe is inclining toward minimally invasive needle biopsy procedures. This factor is creating business prospects for players operating in the global needle biopsy market.

Companies operating in the global needle biopsy market are increasing investments in R&D projects in order to develop innovative techniques that help in increasing precision in performing needle biopsy procedures and success rates of these procedures. This factor, in turn, is fueling the expansion of the global needle biopsy market.

Needle Biopsy Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in understanding among people on different cancer types and available treatment options for this health disorder is leading to increased demand for needle biopsies globally

Increase in the need of early detection of preventable diseases in order to increase survival rates in patients is favoring the expansion of the global needle biopsy market

Needle Biopsy Market: Regional Analysis

The needle biopsy market in North America is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of a sturdy healthcare industry, rise in awareness about cancer, and increase in cases of prostate cancer and breast cancer in the region

The Asia Pacific needle biopsy market is expected to expand at a considerable pace, owing to cancer awareness, rise in adoption of latest technologies, including core needle biopsy and fine-needle aspiration biopsy, timely availability of cutting-edge healthcare technologies, increase in research activities, and significant healthcare spending in the region

Needle Biopsy Market: Competition Landscape

Enterprises in the global needle biopsy market are executing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to expand their businesses

Several companies are focusing on regulatory approvals and new product launches to strengthen their product portfolio

Needle Biopsy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dickinson and Company

Becton

Argon Medical and Olympus Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Argon Medical

INRAD, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic plc

Needle Biopsy Market Segmentation

Type

Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Application

Breast Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Transperineal

Transrectal

Liver Cancer

Other

End User

Hospital

Diagnostics & Imaging Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

