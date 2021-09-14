U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.52
    -10.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,684.21
    -185.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,107.60
    +2.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.16
    -17.63 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.3650 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,849.69
    +2,708.11 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.26
    +31.53 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.54
    -42.89 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

#NeedMilkMoney by The Village: A one-of-a-kind loan

·2 min read

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Cashco Financial is proud to announce the launch of #NeedMilkMoney! This new feature of our membership program, The Village by Cashco, is here for our members when they need a little extra cash to make it to payday.

Cashco Logo (CNW Group/Cashco Financial)
Cashco Logo (CNW Group/Cashco Financial)

The Village by Cashco offers first-of-its-kind milk money loan. Members can borrow $50 with no fees or interest.

Members of The Village can borrow up to $50 without any fees or interest (meaning they borrow the funds for free). Our ask is that they pay us back on their next payday or when they can, with no penalty for late payments.

"This is our way of supporting the families in the communities we serve. #NeedMilkMoney is a direct part of our environmental, social, and governance programs and we believe it's key to making a positive impact. We want to do right by Canadians." — Lindsay Dodd, CEO

#NeedMilkMoney operates on trust and faith that our members will repay us when they can. We believe that this one-of-a-kind offer is the right thing to do for our people.

About Cashco:

With 28% of Canadians living without access to traditional banking institutions, Cashco knows we need to offer financial tools and services that make life easier for the 2,000,000 underbanked Canadians who can't rely on the big banks to help them.

We provide our clients with long- and short-term personal loans as well as cheque cashing services. We are here to service our clients in over 50 branches across Canada and an innovative online department to provide support remotely.

In Alberta, we can cater to our clients with banking products that have been right-sized for our client base. That means potential for no fees and matched savings. In 2020, we contributed over $20,000 to our clients' savings through our Jumpstart Savings Account and our Mom Match Savings Account.

We understand the importance of environmental, social, and governance responsibility. Our team is dedicated to constant and never-ending improvement to do the best we can by our communities and the people who live in them. That's why we align all of our targets and goals to at least one of the UN's Sustainability Development Goals. We want to be a part of their mission for no poverty, quality education, decent work & economic growth, and reduced inequalities.

Our team strives to go beyond helping with financial products. We also offer tools to assist each client with their unique household finances through budgeting and increasing their working knowledge of financial literacy.

#NMM Banner (CNW Group/Cashco Financial)
#NMM Banner (CNW Group/Cashco Financial)

SOURCE Cashco Financial

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c6310.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • How to Calculate Your Tangible Net Worth (Formula)

    Your tangible net worth is the sum of all your assets you can physically touch, minus your liabilities. Here's how to calculate it.

  • ‘I just don’t trust my sister’: How do I gift money to my nieces without their mother having access to it?

    ‘She has a history of spending recklessly. I'm also concerned that if we fight again, she might tell them, when they are ready to take over their finances, that the money came from her or someone else.’

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue and profits faster than average, which can help them generate massive returns over the long term. This exciting asset class has crushed the broader market's returns in recent years.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Toronto Stock Exchange Announces the 2021 TSX30, Showcasing the Exchange's Top-Performing Companies

    Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange's flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX's leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada's powerful capital markets ecosystem.

  • Wells Fargo Should Be Broken Up, Warren Says. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wells Fargo should be broken up, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote in a letter to the Federal Reserve, according to the New York Times. Warren would like to see the Fed split Wells Fargo’s (ticker: WFC) banking business from its more Wall Street-centered businesses. “Continuing to allow this giant bank with a broken culture to conduct business in its current form poses substantial risks to consumers and the financial system,” the Times quoted Warren as writing.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.