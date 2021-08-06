U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.02
    +8.92 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,221.63
    +157.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,833.27
    -61.85 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.95
    +11.94 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    -0.59 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -45.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0720 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2600
    +0.5070 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,920.84
    +2,636.89 (+6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.86
    +57.22 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Neel V. Nene, MD, MBA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neel V. Nene, MD, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Psychiatrist for his outstanding work in the Medical field, and in acknowledgment of his work at Comprehensive Behavioral Health.

As the founder of his private practice, Dr. Nene oversees four offices with eleven highly-trained psychiatrists, eleven mental health nurse practitioners, and fourteen counselors. As a Fellowship-trained Psychiatrist, his specialties are all forms of autism, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and eating disorders.

Dr. Nene is currently serving as the Director of Comprehensive Behavioral Health (CBH), located in Arlington, VA, and Bethesda, VA. CBH is a multidisciplinary treatment center that provides the highest standards of mental healthcare. The facility is dedicated to serving patients through comprehensive evaluation, a complete overview of medicines and medication management, psychotherapy, and telemedicine. As a facility that prides itself on providing top-of-the-line treatment, they offer Spravato or Esketamin, the first nasal spray medication that is a treatment for depression. CBH also offers the top-quality Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment, which uses magnetic pulses to decrease symptoms of depression.

His clinical interests include Inpatient Psychiatry, neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as neuromodulation. Dr. Nene is devoted to the highest quality of mental healthcare for each patient that enters CBH, emphasizing compassion, transparency, and accountability. The young and expanding group of Child Psychiatrists, General Psychiatrists, Therapists, and Nurse Practitioners are working to address the mental health crisis among young people.

To prepare for his successful medical career, he first received his BS in Biochemistry from George Washington University in Washington DC, and his MD from Ross University School of Medicine. Dr. Nene completed a General Psychiatric residency training at Albert Einstein-Maimonides Medical Center in New York, NY. He also completed extensive addiction training at Bellevue Hospital in New York, NY. Dr. Nene attended Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Penn State University in Hershey, PA, where he completed a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship program and served as Chief Fellow. Eager for further education, Dr. Nene next attended George Washington University, graduating with an MBA in Healthcare and a focus on Marketing and Hospital Management. At Columbia University, he completed an ECT (Electroconvulsive Therapy) Fellowship, and then attended the Maastricht Brain Imaging Center in the Netherlands for TMS training.

To complete his training, Dr. Nene became board-certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to upholding the standards of professionals in the fields of psychiatry and neurology. To stay abreast of developments in an ever-changing field, he is associated with the American Psychiatric Association, AMA, and American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. The facility currently offers telemedicine during the pandemic, as a way to connect with patients who need additional assistance without leaving home.

To give back to his community, Dr. Nene is involved with feeding the homeless, working in shelters, and is active with the Presbyterian Church in Arlington, VA.

For more information, visit www.cbhmh.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neel-v-nene-md-mba-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301350322.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thanks, Kevin, and thanks all for joining us today as we discuss Aurinia's second quarter financial results. Joining me on the call this afternoon are Peter Greenleaf, President and CEO; Joe Miller, our Chief Financial Officer; Max Colao, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Neil Solomons, our Chief Medical Officer here at Aurinia.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Moderna presses for COVID-19 boosters as federal health officials warm to an extra dose for some people

    The level of protection provided by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is nearly as high at six months as it is right after vaccination, but the company said vaccinated people will still need booster shots before the end of the year. “A dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible through the winter season in (the) Northern Hemisphere,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge told investors, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s Thursday earnings call. Moderna (MRNA) said the efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine stands at 93.2% four to six months after vaccination.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Here's Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging Today

    A positive second-quarter earnings report and anticipation of further details to be discussed this afternoon helped this beaten-down biotech stock recover some previous losses.

  • MDXG: 2Q:21 Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:MDXG READ THE FULL MDXG RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results On August 3, 2021, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) filed its 2Q:21 Form 10-Q with the SEC and issued a press release summarizing its financial and operational results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. A conference call and webcast were held the following morning to

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Are Hopping Today

    A flurry of marijuana-related amendments in the Senate boost the prospects for marijuana -- and CBD as well.

  • Don't Eat Indoors If You Live Here—Even If You're Vaccinated, Virus Expert Warns

    If you're fully vaccinated, your life likely returned to some version of normal in the weeks that followed your final dose. Dinning indoors, grocery shopping without a mask, and feeling comfortable enough to board a plane are just some of the perks that come with getting the COVID vaccine. However, as the Delta variant picks up steam, now accounting for 93 percent of all COVID cases, many of the things we had finally started doing again are now risky once more. Experts have been warning that eat

  • Vietnam's capital to extend COVID-19 curbs as new clusters emerge

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's capital Hanoi will extend coronavirus restrictions until Aug. 22, its health ministry said on Friday, after authorities warned of new clusters of infections detected in the city of more than 8 million people. Hanoi has in the past two weeks ordered people to stay at home and halted all non-essential activities, but a three-fold rise in infections has prompted the city to extend the current curbs, due to end on Saturday. While the numbers are still low, authorities are wary after the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus has helped drive up infections across the country to over 193,000 cases.

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • Amicus Therapeutics, inc (FOLD) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FOLD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Amazon, Wells Fargo, BlackRock Push Back Their Return to Offices

    The Delta variant “raises concerns about returning to the office–even for those who are vaccinated and particularly for those of you with dependents at home," BlackRock said in an internal memo.

  • Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

    LONDON (Reuters) -There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it. The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain.

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Welcome to Florida, where COVID-19 is rampant, but mask mandates are the enemy | Editorial

    It’s like the overwrought plot of a B movie.