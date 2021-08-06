Neel V. Nene, MD, MBA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neel V. Nene, MD, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Psychiatrist for his outstanding work in the Medical field, and in acknowledgment of his work at Comprehensive Behavioral Health.

As the founder of his private practice, Dr. Nene oversees four offices with eleven highly-trained psychiatrists, eleven mental health nurse practitioners, and fourteen counselors. As a Fellowship-trained Psychiatrist, his specialties are all forms of autism, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and eating disorders.

Dr. Nene is currently serving as the Director of Comprehensive Behavioral Health (CBH), located in Arlington, VA, and Bethesda, VA. CBH is a multidisciplinary treatment center that provides the highest standards of mental healthcare. The facility is dedicated to serving patients through comprehensive evaluation, a complete overview of medicines and medication management, psychotherapy, and telemedicine. As a facility that prides itself on providing top-of-the-line treatment, they offer Spravato or Esketamin, the first nasal spray medication that is a treatment for depression. CBH also offers the top-quality Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment, which uses magnetic pulses to decrease symptoms of depression.

His clinical interests include Inpatient Psychiatry, neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as neuromodulation. Dr. Nene is devoted to the highest quality of mental healthcare for each patient that enters CBH, emphasizing compassion, transparency, and accountability. The young and expanding group of Child Psychiatrists, General Psychiatrists, Therapists, and Nurse Practitioners are working to address the mental health crisis among young people.

To prepare for his successful medical career, he first received his BS in Biochemistry from George Washington University in Washington DC, and his MD from Ross University School of Medicine. Dr. Nene completed a General Psychiatric residency training at Albert Einstein-Maimonides Medical Center in New York, NY. He also completed extensive addiction training at Bellevue Hospital in New York, NY. Dr. Nene attended Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Penn State University in Hershey, PA, where he completed a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship program and served as Chief Fellow. Eager for further education, Dr. Nene next attended George Washington University, graduating with an MBA in Healthcare and a focus on Marketing and Hospital Management. At Columbia University, he completed an ECT (Electroconvulsive Therapy) Fellowship, and then attended the Maastricht Brain Imaging Center in the Netherlands for TMS training.

To complete his training, Dr. Nene became board-certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to upholding the standards of professionals in the fields of psychiatry and neurology. To stay abreast of developments in an ever-changing field, he is associated with the American Psychiatric Association, AMA, and American Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. The facility currently offers telemedicine during the pandemic, as a way to connect with patients who need additional assistance without leaving home.

To give back to his community, Dr. Nene is involved with feeding the homeless, working in shelters, and is active with the Presbyterian Church in Arlington, VA.

For more information, visit www.cbhmh.com.

