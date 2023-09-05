A Neenah pub has closed after 25 years: The Buzz

Paper City Pub located at 212 W. Wisconsin Avenue Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in downtown Neenah, Wis.

NEENAH - Paper City Pub is permanently closed.

After 25 years in business, the pub, 212 W. Wisconsin Ave., had it's last day on Aug. 31. The closure was announced on the business' Facebook page on Aug. 25.

"We are sad to announce that after 25 amazing years we will be closing," the post read. "We can't begin to thank all of you who have supported us from the beginning and getting us through COVID."

The post did not give a reason for the closure and the pub did not immediately respond to the Post-Crescent’s request for comment.

Paper City Pub has been part of Neenah's downtown since it opened in 1998 and customers of establishment said in comments on the Facebook post announcing the closure that the business will be missed.

"End of an era," Ryan Renard wrote. "(Paper City Pub) was home away from home from (1998 until 2008).

Other customers shared similar sentiments.

"Legendary place," Joshua Jaeger commented. "Lots of great times, just wish I could remember them all."

According to city of Neenah property records, the property has not been sold in recent years and is currently owned by Fox Meadows LLP.

