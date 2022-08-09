Neeyamo announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders

U.S. markets closed

The final pitstop of season 1 of Neeyamo's Working Beyond Borders took place in Singapore on Aug. 4.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo is delighted to announce the second season of Working Beyond Borders with a spotlight on the impact of Employer of Record (EOR) on the future of work. This follows the successful completion of season 1 of Working Beyond Borders with its fifth and final pitstop in Singapore on Aug. 4.

Working Beyond Borders is an invite-only event designed to promote networking and collaboration among the brightest minds in the HR, global payroll, and the EOR industry. WBB season 1 was hosted across London, Milan, Manila, and Buenos Aires before the Singapore pitstop to ignite discussions about managing a global workforce and to provide in-depth insights into the rapidly changing payroll landscape.

Businesses today are undergoing a transformational shift. Global expansion is a common thread among successful organizations. However, handling payroll for a global workforce presents unforeseen challenges. With their legacy technologies and processes, organizations often struggle to cope with daily demands.

The Singapore pitstop addressed these unforeseen challenges, including a session on "Key global trends impacting payroll and HR that transform the modern-day workplace" that sparked enthusiastic conversations. Of interest were topics on the desire for a more diverse workforce, the introduction of next-gen technology in global payroll, and the demand for a cloud-based payroll solution that led to a shift in HR professionals' working habits and skillsets.

Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO, Neeyamo, said, "Standardization in HR processes and payroll is often a challenge for many businesses due to varying compliance requirements and the lack of an integrated tech ecosystem. Neeyamo believes that through season 1 of Working Beyond Borders, we created an opportunity for companies to learn, unlearn and re-learn the future of HR and global payroll. With the focus on EOR in season 2, the emphasis will be on helping companies access talent globally and navigate the future of work."

About Neeyamo:

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact: corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

