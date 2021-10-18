U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.21
    +0.84 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,246.99
    -47.77 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,911.85
    +14.51 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.58
    +1.93 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0350 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2590
    +0.5820 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,848.30
    +1,057.58 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.07
    -6.56 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.33
    -38.70 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Neeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions

Neeyamo Inc.
·3 min read

FOSWAY GRID FOR CLOUD HR

FOSWAY GRID FOR CLOUD HR
FOSWAY GRID FOR CLOUD HR
FOSWAY GRID FOR CLOUD HR

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo Inc., a market leader in global payroll transformation for multinational organizations, has been positioned as a 'Potential Leader' in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR, an independent analysis of the Cloud HR systems market. According to Fosway, a potential leader provides sophisticated solutions with comprehensive suites of capabilities that are well suited to complex organizations.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a unique, five-dimensional market analysis model that helps HR buyers demystify supplier decisions for incorporating next-gen HR, Talent, and Learning. The market players and their solutions are evaluated based on their potential to serve the market, performance in the industry, total cost of ownership, market presence, and trajectories for the foreseeable future.

The 9-Grid™ provides an understanding of the market, identifies the high-level actions that can help customer organizations, and aims to provide a practical reference and comparison point for all customer organizations with varying degrees of organizational complexity, fragmentation, and multinationalism.

"We are happy to have made progress in further consolidating our position as a Potential Leader in Fosway Group's 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. We are confident that we are firmly on our path to becoming a global leader in the domain we have chosen to operate. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitalization and the need for MNEs to hire and pay employees across borders. Neeyamo will be at the forefront of this revolution, building solutions to address multinational enterprises' evolving global payroll needs. We offer a holistic enterprise global payroll stack that is globally compliant, singularly global, and seamlessly integrated," states Samuel Isaac, Senior Vice President, Strategy at Neeyamo.

"With its capabilities in long-tail HR and payroll, Neeyamo has recognized and is addressing a key challenge for many global companies," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Neeyamo has consolidated its position as a Potential Leader by consistently delivering innovation for organizations that operate across a wide range of geographies."

Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR and the full report can be accessed here.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid" provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA.

Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at https://www.fosway.com/ for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading platform-based global payroll transformation provider focused on delivering global payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact - corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

Related Images






Image 1: FOSWAY GRID FOR CLOUD HR


FOSWAY GRID FOR CLOUD HR 2021



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    When you take a look at Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) revenue, blockbusters, and product pipeline, you wouldn't expect the stock to trade at a bargain. Pfizer is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer also is working on a coronavirus pill treatment candidate and expects to report phase 2/3 data this quarter.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Commercial Flight Launch — Report

    California-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has postponed the launch of its first commercial flight to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. Further, the company will not conduct the second test flight this year, according to a report published by BBC. The delay is due to a planned upgrade program, targeted to boost the spaceship’s durability, which will commence a month later than planned. Shares of the company closed nearly 17% down on Friday at $20.01. Vi

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • AMC Entertainment Launches Open Caption Format at 240 Locations

    To expand its audience base, movie exhibition company AMC Entertainment (AMC) has launched an open caption format at 240 locations in 101 markets in the U.S. The format particularly targets those people whose native language is not English or who have hearing difficulties. Shares of the company closed 1.7% higher on Friday. The stock, however, declined 0.6% in early trade on Monday. Based out of Kansas, the company operates nearly 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. (See Insiders’

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Tesla Accelerating Toward Q3 Earnings, Expecting the Unexpected

    Although impacted in the short term by macroeconomic forces, the green tidal wave in electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to continue permeating the auto industry for the foreseeable future. The global semiconductor shortage has been an obstacle, but Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is weathering the storm and positioning itself for consensus-beating deliveries. The electric automaker is expected to report earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 20. (See Tesla Website Traffic on TipRanks) Delivering

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismZillow,

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Zillow Won’t Sign New Contracts to Buy Homes Through Rest of 2021. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Zillow Group was falling sharply Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On C3.ai, Inc. (AI)?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI). C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) investors should […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • 2 Leading Social Media Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    In light of recent attacks on Facebook stemming from a flurry of accusations that the company is choosing profits over the well-being of its users, it might be smart to look into other social media companies to invest in. Unlike Facebook, Both Nextdoor and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) have incentives that are aligned with their users, they're growing quickly, and they still have a large market opportunity ahead of them. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, and Nextdoor should then list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KIND when it begins trading.

  • Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts just increased price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Just Increased Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. The United States economy has rebounded strongly from the 2020 lows this year, posting incredible growth numbers […]