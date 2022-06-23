U.S. markets closed

Neeyamo's Working Beyond Borders Set for First Asia Pitstop

Neeyamo
·2 min read

The third pitstop of Working Beyond Borders 2022 will take place in Manila on June 29.

Working Beyond Borders

Working Beyond Borders
Working Beyond Borders

MANILA, Philippines, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, is excited to announce the third pitstop of Working Beyond Borders 2022 that will take place in Manila on June 29, 2022. Following the success of the events in London and Milan, WBB shifts to Asia for the first time.

Working Beyond Borders is an invitation-only event that brings the global HR and payroll community under one roof to explore current business issues, share insights on significant trends, and stimulate discussions about managing a global workforce.

The Philippines has a complex and diverse workforce with unique payroll challenges. Withholding tax and dynamic tax rates are some of the complications for employers.

The forthcoming Manila pitstop will provide curated insights, including creating a borderless workforce, tips to aid global firms with personnel in the country, and more.

Vivek Khanna, the Chief Client Partner at Neeyamo, said, "The Philippines' rich culture coupled with an enthusiastic and skilled workforce and expanding economy offer attractive potential for international businesses. Moving east with an event like WBB would benefit the largely populated workforce present in the country. As a global payroll industry leader, Neeyamo identifies the industry's whitespaces and creates unique solutions by knowing the organizations' pain points in each country and treating them accordingly."

Please click here to know more about the event.

About Neeyamo:

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact: corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

