Nefab acquires cargopack group

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nefab Group AB has acquired cargopack group, Switzerland's leading company in industrial packaging and logistic services, to further strengthen its European market position and commitment to saving resources in supply chains.

"Through this strategic acquisition, we establish Nefab in the important Swiss market. Our strengthened market presence will enable us to be even closer to customer headquarters, their local operations, and strategic decision-makers", says Per Öhagen, President and CEO of Nefab Group.

Cargopack group is Switzerland's leading industrial packaging company with operations in nine locations. The company specializes in wood-based packaging and logistic services and has more than 45 years of history, supporting large industry customers with packaging related products and services.

"We are excited to have found the perfect owner for our cargopack group. Being a part of the Nefab Group will allow our company to accelerate growth by benefitting from Nefab's global footprint and business strategy. We strongly believe that this transaction will have a tremendous positive impact for all our stakeholders – customers, employees, and shareholders," says Christian Stöckling, owner of cargopack group.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Nefab Group and support their purpose and value proposition on a global scale. Our market presence, portfolio, and know-how complement the Nefab strategy in a good way, and we look forward to continuing our growth journey together in Switzerland and globally," says Roger Winiger, CEO of cargopack group.

"With this acquisition, we further strengthen our ability to serve global customers seeking complete packaging solutions and logistics services that generate both financial and environmental savings. We are happy to welcome the cargopack team to the Nefab Group," Per Öhagen concludes.

With the acquisition of cargopack group, the Nefab Group will have over 4200 employees spread across 35 countries, with a yearly turnover of nearly 9 BSEK.

About Nefab

Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards. This contributes to a better tomorrow for our customers, for society and for the environment.

With more than 70 years of experience combined with competence and presence in more than 35 countries, we offer global solutions and local service worldwide to companies in industries such as Telecom, Datacom, Energy, Vehicles, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Lithium Batteries. The owners are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB.

About Cargopack group

cargopack group is the leading service partner to the Swiss export industry for intelligent and comprehensive export packaging solutions in capital goods logistics. With more than 45 years of experience and around 150 specialists at 9 locations, it offers packaging and logistics services along the entire value chain: From goods collection with its own fleet of vehicles to packaging, storage, and packaging optimisation with engineering. With its own crate production, cargopack group is able to produce customized packaging solutions in the shortest possible lead time. The cargopack group is also strong in logistics and organises worldwide transports if required. The storage capacity of over 20,000 m2 enables the intermediate storage of packaged goods, so that complex customer processes can be handled flexibly.

