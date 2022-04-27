U.S. markets closed

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Will Grow by 5.2% through 2032 as Demand for Portable NPWT Devices for Home Bolsters: FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market are Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew, Acelity L.P. Inc. (3M), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Medela LLC, HARTMANN, Haromed Bvba (Belgium)., Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Cork Medical, LLC, Carilex Medical GmbH, Alleva Medical Ltd. (Devon Medical Products) and Argentum Medical, LLC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global negative pressure wound therapy market was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 5.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a therapeutic technique (or) sealed wound-care system that uses a vacuum dressing to promote healing in large chronic persistent wounds and acute complex wounds.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is directly related to the onset of chronic wounds such as diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular diseases. This is expected to increase sales of NPWT devices over the forecast period.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, there will be over 400 million diabetics globally by 2025, with Asia, Africa, and Latin America seeing the most cases. Furthermore, approximately 25% of these patients are predicted to develop foot ulcers throughout their lives. A foot ulcer causes 6% of people to be hospitalized due to infection or other ulcer-related problems. Nonsurgical offloading in dressing combined with negative pressure wound care can help a person with diabetes and a neuropathic plantar ulcer heal.

Negative pressure wound therapy with a silver dressing reduces hospital stay and enables early reconstruction in patients suffering from infections. This also reduces hospital expenses for patients.

The development of the negative pressure wound therapy market will accelerate amid growing awareness among practitioners and patients, rising initiatives to promote the utility of negative pressure wound therapy devices, and the expansion of major players across the globe.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-810

“Increasing demand for portable NPWT devices, coupled with increasing investments in the healthcare sector to introduce patient healthcare reimbursement plans in developing countries will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Based on product, sales in the standalone NPWT devices segment are expected to hold over 34% of the total market share by 2032, and are expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR.

  • In terms of indication, post-surgical ulcers & open wounds segment accounted for 29.7% of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.

  • By end use, the hospitals segment will expand at a 5.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • North America is slated to be the leading region, with sales growing at a 3.8% CAGR through 2032.

  • Europe will emerge as a lucrative market over the assessment period, spearheaded by Germany.

  • China will account for a dominant share in the East Asia negative pressure wound therapy market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

Market Competition

Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew, Acelity L.P. Inc. (3M), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, ConvaTec Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Medela LLC, HARTMANN, Haromed Bvba (Belgium)., Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc., Cork Medical, LLC, Carilex Medical GmbH, Alleva Medical Ltd. (Devon Medical Products) and Argentum Medical, LLC are some of the leading players operating in the negative pressure wound therapy market.

Key players are focusing on acquisitions and are launching innovative products to expand their product portfolios. For instance:

  • In January 2022, Smith and Nephew launched new indications for use of its PICO 7 and PICO 14 single-use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) systems. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the systems for use on closed surgical incisions.

  • In April 2021, Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) expanded its product range with the asset acquisition of the French hosiery company MTA’s medical stockings division.

Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-810

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on negative pressure wound therapy market segment based on product (standalone NPWT devices [direct sales and rental sales {products and services }], portable NPWT devices[direct sales and rental sales {products and services }], single-use NPWT devices[direct sales and rental sales {products and services }], NPWT dressings [foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings and standard gauze dressings] and NPWT accessories), indication- (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, post-surgical ulcers & open wound, burn wounds and other wounds), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, trauma care centers, speciality clinics, home care settings, long-term care centers and skilled nursing facilities)across seven major regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technological Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-810

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market– The market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 552.08 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 1,106.50 Mn by 2032.

Private office-based clinics Market– The global private office-based clinics market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 and 2032. Growth in the market is driven by rapidly expanding healthcare industry, rising need for quick treatments, and increasing incidence of various diseases across the globe.

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market– The global demand for over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 4% to 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032. Growth is attributable to the rising prevalence of animal diseases and increasing adoption of OTC veterinary drugs for reducing veterinary healthcare costs.

Acute Migraine Treatment Market – The global acute migraine treatment market size is projected to be valued at US$ 8.6 Billion in 2032 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. It is anticipated to reach US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022

Neurovascular Access Catheters Market – The global sales of neurovascular access catheters are anticipated to grow at steady CAGR of around 4.8% and 5% between 2022 and 2032, generating considerable revenues by the end of the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


