U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    +24.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,191.00
    +144.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.25
    +82.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.60
    +12.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.64
    -1.96 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0240
    +0.0089 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9970
    +0.0370 (+1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    +0.66 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6240
    -0.4980 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,077.63
    +38.28 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.30
    +27.12 (+5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.95
    +19.71 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size Worth US$ ~4.43 billion by 2030: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd.
·1 min read
Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd.
Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd.

Pune, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is expected to clock US$ ~ 4.43 billion by 2030; rising high incidence of ulcers and exposed injuries are anticipated to fuel the growth of this market.

High spending on surgical wounds, initiatives to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs), an increase in the number of diabetes cases, and road accidents are all factors contributing to the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market. This industry has the potential to grow greatly since many women who have cesarean sections want to recuperate as soon as possible, which NPWT makes possible. However, a lack of trained professionals and high expenses for the procedures can restrain the growth of this market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market/7711

Market Driver

Foot ulcers and infections are very common in diabetic patients; it has also been observed that most ulcers become infectious; the longer the ulcers remain, the higher the infection rate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 34.2 million people in the United States had diabetes in 2020, with 34.5 percent of the adult population having prediabetes. Furthermore, new cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes have been identified in the county’s juvenile population.

Excerpts from ‘Accidents’

In the event of an accident, exposed bones and tendons, foot ankle injuries, and so on are very common. NPWT is the best treatment for such exposed injuries and damage. Because it does not necessitate frequent dressing changes, it improves blood flow, reduces blisters, lowers the rate of microbial contamination, and so on. Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that NPWT provides a continuous physical stimulus that promotes the formation of new vessels and granulation tissues.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global market for negative pressure wound therapy has been segmented into four regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

This market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. North America a prominent market for NPWT because of factors such as better access to novel treatments with robust reimbursement, increased awareness of advanced wound care treatments, high prevalence of other chronic diseases, and the presence of more market players in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2022 and 2030, owing to factors such as high population growth, which contributes to many chronic diseases such as diabetes. More than 60% of the global diabetic population lives in Asia, with China and India reporting for approximately half of all incidents. Diabetes impacts more than 138.2 million individuals in the Western Pacific, the world's most populous region, and the figure is expected to rise to 201.8 million by 2035.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market include

  • Smith & Nephew. Plc

  • Acetyl L.P. Inc

  • Cardinal Health, Inc

  • Alleva Medical Ltd

  • Molnlycne Health care AB

  • 4L Health co. Ltd

  • DeRoyal Industries Inc

  • Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd

  • Medela India Pvt. Ltd

  • Convatec Group Plc

  • Paul Hartman AG

  • Among others

Get Detailed TOC @ https://growthplusreports.com/report/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market/7711

Growth Plus Reports has segmented the global negative pressure wound therapy market based on by-products, wound type, end-user, and region:

By Products Outlook:

  • Conventional Products

  • Disposable Products

Wound Type Outlook:

  • Chronic Wound

  • Diabetic Foot Ulcers

  • Pressure Ulcers & Acute Ulcers

  • Burns & Trauma

  • Surgical Wounds

End-User Outlook:

  • Hospital & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Home Care Settings

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD ~ 2.1 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD ~ 3.82 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of ~ 6.9 % from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

Type, By Usage, By Mode of Dispensing

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quick buy: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=25LbWKBq9bpYPBlLUnM8qwRmSOIbc6M4HgrjsoN5&report_id=7711&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • ODP Corp. shares pop 2.5% premarket after company offers above-consensus Q2 guidance

    ODP Corp. shares rose 2.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the office goods retailer offered second-quarter profit guidance that beat estimates. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based company said it expects second-quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations of $38 million to $40 million, equal to per-share earnings of 78 cents to 80 cents, ahead of the 46 cents FactSet consensus. It expects sales of about $2.0 billion, in line with the $2.039 billion FactSet consensus. The company said its boar

  • Five-member credit committee established to liquidate Three Arrows Capital

    A creditors committee to liquidate the bankrupt, Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was established at a meeting on Monday and comprised Digital Currency Group, Voyager, CoinList, Blockchain.com, and Matrixport, according to a document published the same day on the Three Arrows bankruptcy website. See related article: 3AC crypto contagion spreads to Blockchain.com: […]

  • ‘Hot inflation is over.’ Here’s where what that means for investors, says this portfolio manager.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • A Strong U.S. Dollar Raises Risks for Everyone

    “The dollar’s relentless strength at this point is a time bomb for global financial markets and the economy,” writes Rosenberg Research founder David Rosenberg.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Inter Milan boss and Suning founder's son Steven Zhang liable for US$255 million in landmark verdict against China's keepwell undertakings

    The scion of one of China's largest e-commerce retailers and the president of the Italian football club Inter Milan has lost a court case in Hong Kong, making him liable for US$255 million (HK$2 billion) of debt. Zhang Kangyang, also known as Steven, was sued by creditors last August to recover US$255 million of loans and a defaulted bond that he guaranteed, pledges that he subsequently reneged, citing forgery and ignorance. The Hong Kong High Court found for the creditors' representative China

  • Housing Boom Fades World-Wide as Interest Rates Climb

    Rising interest rates are slamming the brakes on a global housing boom, heaping extra pressure on central banks as they try to tame inflation without triggering deep downturns in their economies.

  • Funding wrap: Upland Software snags $115M for M&A; Brand Foundry Ventures aims for $125M fund

    Upland Software, which makes a wide variety of enterprise software, landed the large private equity investment from HGGC. Plus, fintech startup TurnKey Lender has fresh millions to expand domestically and overseas and an NFT company is bucking crypto trends. We wrap up who grabbed capital recently in this weekly roundup.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGanfeng Lithium Co., China’s

  • Halliburton Posts Strongest Earnings in Years. Its Shares Rise.

    Halliburton reported second quarter earnings per share of 49 cents from $5.1 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for EPS of 45 cents and $4.7 billion in sales.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansTogether with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passive mobile tower as

  • The Highest Paid Hotel CEOs

    Rob Goldstein, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., was last year’s best-paid public hotel company CEO. Goldstein’s compensation was $31 million. Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, was the second-best compensated hotel CEO in 2021. He earned $24 million in total compensation. Goldstein and Hoplamazian led the CEO pay tables during […]

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That May Take Awhile to Recoup

    How many years of future revenue and earnings were investors paying for in 2021? In some cases, quite a few.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Fear & Greed Index Exits the Extreme Fear Zone

    Bitcoin returned to $22,000 on Monday, with the bulls eyeing $25,000 in response to the Fear & Index moving into the “Fear” zone.