Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size Worth US$ ~4.43 billion by 2030: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is expected to clock US$ ~ 4.43 billion by 2030; rising high incidence of ulcers and exposed injuries are anticipated to fuel the growth of this market.

High spending on surgical wounds, initiatives to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs), an increase in the number of diabetes cases, and road accidents are all factors contributing to the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market. This industry has the potential to grow greatly since many women who have cesarean sections want to recuperate as soon as possible, which NPWT makes possible. However, a lack of trained professionals and high expenses for the procedures can restrain the growth of this market.

Market Driver

Foot ulcers and infections are very common in diabetic patients; it has also been observed that most ulcers become infectious; the longer the ulcers remain, the higher the infection rate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 34.2 million people in the United States had diabetes in 2020, with 34.5 percent of the adult population having prediabetes. Furthermore, new cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes have been identified in the county’s juvenile population.

Excerpts from ‘Accidents’

In the event of an accident, exposed bones and tendons, foot ankle injuries, and so on are very common. NPWT is the best treatment for such exposed injuries and damage. Because it does not necessitate frequent dressing changes, it improves blood flow, reduces blisters, lowers the rate of microbial contamination, and so on. Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that NPWT provides a continuous physical stimulus that promotes the formation of new vessels and granulation tissues.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global market for negative pressure wound therapy has been segmented into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

This market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. North America a prominent market for NPWT because of factors such as better access to novel treatments with robust reimbursement, increased awareness of advanced wound care treatments, high prevalence of other chronic diseases, and the presence of more market players in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2022 and 2030, owing to factors such as high population growth, which contributes to many chronic diseases such as diabetes. More than 60% of the global diabetic population lives in Asia, with China and India reporting for approximately half of all incidents. Diabetes impacts more than 138.2 million individuals in the Western Pacific, the world's most populous region, and the figure is expected to rise to 201.8 million by 2035.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market include

Smith & Nephew. Plc

Acetyl L.P. Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc

Alleva Medical Ltd

Molnlycne Health care AB

4L Health co. Ltd

DeRoyal Industries Inc

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd

Medela India Pvt. Ltd

Convatec Group Plc

Paul Hartman AG

Among others

Growth Plus Reports has segmented the global negative pressure wound therapy market based on by-products, wound type, end-user, and region:

By Products Outlook:

Conventional Products

Disposable Products

Wound Type Outlook:

Chronic Wound

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers & Acute Ulcers

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wounds

End-User Outlook:

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

