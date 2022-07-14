Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Gains Lucrative Opportunities due to Rise in Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcer, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Rise in cases of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and surgical wounds in North America boosts the regional market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The global negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The TMR assessment report offers panoramic view of the negative-pressure wound therapy devices market. Hence, readers gain access to all key facets including the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, and key market segments in negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market.

Negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is being increasingly adopted globally in the recent years owing to its varied advantages including its non-invasive nature. The therapy utilizes controlled negative pressure in order to take out fluid from open wounds. Hence, rise in the use of NPWT therapy is bolstering the Negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market.

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Key Findings

NPWT devices are being utilized in the treatment of different health conditions including pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, burn wounds, surgical wounds, and venous leg ulcers. Hence, increase in the prevalence of these health disorders is leading to a surge in the market demand for negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, which in turn, is creating promising business opportunities in the market. Moreover, the global negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

Healthcare professionals across the globe are inclining toward the use of single-use NPWT devices so as to minimize the possibilities of cross-contamination, notes the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market analysis by TMR. Moreover, the popularity of these devices is also being increasing as they help in preventing the need for expensive readmission procedures due to cross-contaminations or related complications. This factor is leading to largest opportunity for negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices manufacturers. Thus, players in the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in single-use NPWT devices in order to cater to the rising product demand from around the world.

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the number of surgeries across the globe is helping in the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market expansion

Surge in the prevalence of acute and chronic injuries among the global populace is resulting into profitable avenues in the market

Rise in the worldwide older population is estimated to fuel the sales growth in negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market



Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market in North America is prognosticated to attract sizable sales prospects during the forecast period owing to many factors including increase in the cases of pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, and diabetic foot ulcers in the region. Furthermore, the North America market is being driven by a rise in the regional older population.

Players are anticipated to observe profitable prospects in Asia Pacific owing to factors such as increase in the older population and rise in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the region

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

DeRoyal

Cardinal Health

Medela, Inc.

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

ConvaTec, Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN

Talley Group Ltd

Lohmann & Rauscher





Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type Single-use NPWT Devices Conventional NPWT Devices

Application Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Burn Wounds Surgical Wounds Others

End-user Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Homecare Settings



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



