Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.02

Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) is reducing its dividend to MYR0.02 on the 30th of Junewhich is 80% less than last year's comparable payment of MYR0.10. This means the annual payment is 5.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad

Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 28.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.17. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.4% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 28% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's Dividend

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here