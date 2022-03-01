U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

NEI Introduces NEI Clean Infrastructure Fund, Focused on Positive Global Climate Impact

·6 min read

  • The launch of NEI Clean Infrastructure Fund, a climate-focused equity strategy investing in global companies that own low-carbon power generation assets and renewable infrastructure

  • A solution geared for investors who want to be part of the unprecedented global transition to cleaner energy, and the investment in next-generation clean energy infrastructure needed for that shift

  • Investors can access the investment benefits of the energy transition while making a positive climate impact, alongside the lower volatility characteristics and diversification benefits of exposure to infrastructure companies in an investment portfolio

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") today announced the launch of NEI Clean Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund"), a responsible investment strategy centred on the global transition toward clean energy and net-zero emissions. The Fund is an impact mandate that invests in the equity securities of publicly listed global companies that own low-carbon power generation assets and/or renewable infrastructure. The Fund's goal is to allow investors to earn investment returns from the multi-trillion-dollar global shift to renewable infrastructure, while using their investments to help mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$11 billion under management. (CNW Group/NEI Investments)
NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$11 billion under management. (CNW Group/NEI Investments)

"At NEI we pride ourselves in always being at the leading edge of investment solutions that provide investors with strong opportunities to grow their wealth, and make a positive difference," said John Bai, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at NEI Investments and Aviso Wealth. "Our newest Fund continues that legacy, giving investors the opportunity to participate in one of the most compelling growth stories in a generation, while also making a meaningful impact on the pressing challenge of climate change."

The Fund is the latest addition to NEI's ground-breaking suite of impact funds, which focus on investing in companies working on solutions to the world's biggest challenges—climate change, resource scarcity, equality, and empowerment.

"Almost half of all ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment funds launched in Canada in 2021 featured strategies focused on climate issues," said Allen Kwan, Vice President and Head of Product Development at NEI Investments. "NEI Clean Infrastructure Fund is a unique addition to that list, focused on helping investors benefit from the trillions of dollars in global commitments to build greener, more resilient infrastructure."

NEI Clean Infrastructure Fund is sub-advised by Ecofin Advisors Limited, a London, U.K.-based sustainable investment specialist with roots dating back to the 1990s.

"At Ecofin, we believe that sustainable investment can deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while making a true impact on the environment and society," said Matthew Breidert, Senior Portfolio Manager with Ecofin. "Our strategy for the Fund focuses on investing in the companies and assets that will make decarbonization possible worldwide."

"Our investment processes and strategy give us the ability to truly measure the positive impact of such companies on global energy consumers," said Michel Sznajer, Portfolio Manager and Director with Ecofin. "This helps build bridges between finance and sustainability."

Potential benefits of NEI Clean Infrastructure Fund

  • Alpha potential—Growth opportunities from exposure to innovative companies operating in the growing multi-trillion-dollar clean energy/energy infrastructure market

  • Measurable emissions impact—Investing in companies that are actively and demonstrably reducing CO2 emissions, according to both proprietary and third-party analysis

  • Fossil fuel free—The Fund excludes investments in companies whose primary activity involves the extraction and production of fossil fuel or the owning of fossil-fuel reserves

  • Lower volatility, diversification potential—Infrastructure investments have generally low correlations to traditional stocks and bonds, and benefit from more predictable income streams from exposure to long-term physical assets

About Ecofin Advisors Limited

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with offices in the U.S. and U.K., managing approximately US$1.9* billion in assets. The firm's strategies offer global solutions through investment in private and public securities that address global challenges in climate action, water, and sustainable communities. Through these strategies, Ecofin seeks to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About NEI Investments

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$11 billion under management. With over 30 years of experience as a sustainable investing leader, NEI is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions, advised by independent portfolio managers from around the globe. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program, recognized as industry-leading by the UN Principles for Responsible Investment. NEI Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms. We're a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge. By connecting to our flexible centre of integrated products and services, our partners are empowered to provide better wealth management to their clients. Our comprehensive offering includes investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. And Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

With over C$100 billion in assets under administration and management, we're an ambitious organization backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP ("Aviso Wealth LP"), which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. ("Desjardins") and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals (the "Centrals") and the CUMIS Group Limited.

*Ecofin parent company TortoiseEcofin has approximately US$8.5 billion in assets under management through a family of registered investment advisors as of 12/31/2021. Ecofin Investments, LLC, is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Ecofin has approximately US$1.7 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/2021. The remainder is comprised of Ecofin branded products or products managed by the team through an affiliated adviser.

SOURCE NEI Investments

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c5098.html

