U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.85
    +10.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,540.76
    +44.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,862.14
    -26.68 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.94
    -18.99 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.51
    -0.72 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +15.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6560
    +0.0470 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9700
    +0.1700 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,661.99
    -201.94 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.04
    +8.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Neighborhood FORWARD Calls for Overwhelming Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

·2 min read

ST. LOUIS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, the makeup of the highest court in the land has not properly reflected the diversity of its constituents. In its 233-year history, the Supreme Court of the United States has hosted 113 justices, only two of which were Black.

None have ever been a Black woman.

That historic opportunity lies ahead of us today. Recently, President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, one of the worthiest such recommendations in our history. Her candor, intelligence, and poise were all on display during her recent confirmation hearing, during which she faced unpleasant and racist questions for hours on end – a tragic illustration of the Senate's attitude toward communities of color.

For Black women, representation at every level is vitally important. Confirming Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court is a clear, vocal demonstration that racial equity can overcome even the tallest of barriers and the most antiquated of attitudes. The Senate's affirmation of Judge Jackson is not optional, but rather an expression of the United States' very reason for being: To create a more perfect union that draws its strength from plurality.

Our institutions derive power from the electorate. The widespread aversion that many of our lawmakers share to supporting Judge Jackson's nomination flagrantly contradicts this idea, the very spirit of our nation. By not swaying from that position, those same elected officials reject the notion that "all men are created equal," and that there is no price too high to preserve a status quo that has oppressed Black and Brown citizens for centuries. After all, authority cannot truly begin with the people if their representatives oppose their progress at every turn.

To signal a substantive willingness to create change, no matter the political cost, Neighborhood FORWARD is calling on the U.S. Senate to overwhelmingly confirm Judge Jackson to her deserved post on the Supreme Court. Reinforcing diversity cannot be up for debate in a country created upon those ideas.

ABOUT:
Neighborhood FORWARD is a national movement built by concerned citizens, faith leaders, civil rights activists, elected officials, business partners, and non-profit organizations throughout the country. Join the movement: https://neighborhoodforward.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Neighborhood FORWARD
314-440-3605
media@neighborhoodforward.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neighborhood-forward-calls-for-overwhelming-confirmation-of-judge-ketanji-brown-jackson-to-the-supreme-court-301520289.html

SOURCE Neighborhood FORWARD

Recommended Stories

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Mocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars Back

    (Bloomberg) -- In the days after the Ukraine war began, the ruble’s collapse was a potent symbol of Russia’s newfound financial isolation.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedInternational sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime sank it

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses following back-to-back sell-off

    U.S. stocks edged lower Thursday as investors continued to mull a hawkish readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting meeting that hinted officials were poised to intervene more aggressively to curb inflation.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Ukraine: A killing ground for Russian armor. Are tanks now obsolete?

    As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its seventh week, it appears that President Vladimir Putin’s military forces might be taking a toll. As of March 24, the Kremlin had lost hundreds of tanks since the war began in February, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated.

  • Marijuana legalization: ‘Clearly this is what the voters want,’ expert says

    ETFMG Cannabis Research and Banking Expert Jason Wilson sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about lawmakers legalizing marijuana through the MORE Act, federal taxation on cannabis companies, and the outlook on cannabis stocks.

  • Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

    Biden has a sneaky path to an infrastructure victory — even without Build Back Better

  • Congress Sends Biden a Bill Banning Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The House passed and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature legislation that would bar U.S. imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedThe 413-9 House vote followed 100-0 Senate app

  • Who are Vladimir Putin's daughters and what sanctions are they facing?

    Vladimir Putin's daughters are among those to be sanctioned by the EU and the US over allegations of war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: UN Votes to Suspend Russia From Rights Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, but the measure garnered a substantial number of abstentions in addition to votes against. It was the first time a nation was suspended since a similar vote against Libya in 2011. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on

  • UK Officials Say Russian Troops Are Running Low On Supplies, Morale

    The Pentagon says Putin has achieved "exactly zero" of his objectives inside Ukraine.

  • New Russian Land Mine Poses Special Risk in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON — Russian forces in Ukraine appear to be using a new type of weapon as they step up attacks on civilian targets: an advanced land mine equipped with sensors that can detect when people walk nearby. Ukrainian bomb technicians discovered the device, called the POM-3, last week near the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to Human Rights Watch, a leading human rights group, which has reviewed photos provided by Ukraine’s military. Older types of land mines typically explode when victims a

  • Dissatisfied With Their Party, Wealthy Republican Donors Form Secret Coalitions

    A new coalition of wealthy conservative benefactors that says it aims to “disrupt but advance the Republican agenda” gathered this week for a private summit in South Florida that included closed-door addresses from former President Donald Trump and an allied Senate candidate at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, according to documents and interviews. The coalition, called the Rockbridge Network, includes some of Trump’s biggest donors, such as Peter Thiel and Rebekah Mercer, and has laid out an ambitious

  • Canada warns Suncor on environmental impact from proposed oil sands project

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -The Canadian government on Wednesday warned Suncor Energy that the environmental impact from a proposed extension to its oil sands base mine in northern Alberta would be "unacceptable" as it currently stands. Calgary-based Suncor was also granted a nine-month extension to a deadline to submit an impact statement for the project near Fort McMurray. The base mine extension project is in the early stages of development and is being considered as a way to sustain bitumen supply to Suncor's Base Plant facility as resources in the current mines are depleted, according to Suncor's website.

  • Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

    Critics ripped the Texas Republican with the same point.

  • Feds Unravel Wild Scheme by Fake Agents to Dupe Secret Service, Including FLOTUS Detail

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyTwo D.C. men posing as Homeland Security agents ran such a convincing and elaborate scheme that they fooled four Secret Service agents, including one on the first lady’s detail, into accepting extravagant gifts like penthouse apartments, iPhones and pricey rifles, the feds allege.Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were arrested on Wednesday evening when FBI agents and United States Postal Service cops swarmed the plush Crossing Ap

  • Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

    Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

  • Canadian dollar hits 10-day low ahead of federal budget

    The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors digested hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting and awaited the presentation of Canada's federal budget. The country's ruling Liberals will unveil their 2022 budget around 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised will be "fiscally responsible" after having already pledged billions in new programs and increased military spending. Additional fiscal spending could add to inflation pressures, with money markets already bracing for a rare 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week.