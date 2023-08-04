A neighborhood gem: South Bend's Jenny's Bakery offers a lot more than its name suggests

Daniela and her older sister Jenny help operate the family-owned business at 740 S. Walnut St. in South Bend. Though it started making breads and sweets, Jenny's Bakery has expanded into deli, grocery, ice cream and a small restaurant.

Jenny’s Bakery Panaderia has been on a mission to quietly expand its business since opening on the near southwest side of South Bend just over 20 years ago.

Like so many other immigrants to this country, Lupe and Rosa Arevalo found they didn’t necessarily have the skills needed to acquire jobs that could comfortably support a family, so they started focusing on opening their own business.

“Both my parents had jobs, but they were being held back by language barriers,” says Jenny Arevalo, pointing out that her family first lived in a largely Hispanic community in southern California before moving to northern Indiana, where they believed there would be more opportunity to succeed.

Cinnamon rolls are among the many baked goods at Jenny's Bakery in South Bend.

While holding down regular jobs, the Arevalos started working on the baking craft with family and friends involved in the business. At the same time, the young family also took numerous trips to Chicago seeking to develop the best recipes for Mexican breads and confections that would win over customers in the growing Mexican-American community on the city’s west side.

These are some of the baked goods at Jenny's Bakery at 740 S Walnut St. in South Bend.

Mission accomplished.

Today, a host of Mexican standards like bolillo, telera, churros, concha and tres leches cakes fill bakery cases alongside American standards like donuts, scones and other baked goods. Some of the breads and other baked goods are sent to Mexican restaurants in the area that prize authenticity.

More: For Cinco de Mayo this year, here's a list of locally-owned eateries on South Bend's west side

Jenny was just 4 or 5 when her parents were pouring their energy into establishing the bakery, and by necessity, grew up in the business as it expanded to include a deli section, fresh produce and authentic tortillas, beans, chilis, beverages and other products preferred by those aiming for authentic Mexican cuisine.

The bolillo and the telera are some of the breads available at Jenny's Bakery in South Bend. The business supplies baked goods to some of the area's most popular Mexican restaurants.

“We just kept adding based on what our customers were asking for,” says Jenny, pointing out that the addition of a 30-seat restaurant and an ice cream counter in recent years have been aimed at expanding the reach of the business.

Story continues

A 30-seat restaurant at Jenny's Bakery in South Bend serves authentic Mexican dishes.

On Wednesday, a group of St. Joseph County police opted to visit the neighborhood restaurant at lunchtime for some flavorful tacos, burritos, tortas and other entrees that can be prepared with beef, pork or chicken as well as perhaps even more authentic cow tongue, cow head or tripe.

Whether it's folks dropping in for a bite to eat, some ice cream, groceries or baked goods, Jenny’s Bakery Panaderia, or Jenny's Bakery for short, always has a steady stream of customers, even with a portion of Walnut Street currently blocked for through traffic because of construction.

Imported groceries from Mexico are on the shelves at Jenny's Bakery in South Bend.

“We have lots of regular customers in the neighborhood, but we’re working to expand by getting the word out through social media,” says Jenny, who decided to return to the family business after gaining her degree from St. Mary’s College.

Daniela Arevalo restocks the ice cream counter at her family's South Bend business, which focuses on Mexican baked goods, ice cream, deli and grocery items as well as a small restaurant.

“I enjoy working with my family and friends,” she explains. Besides her parents, Jenny’s husband, Eduardo, also works at the bakery along with her 13-year-old sister Daniela, a cousin and other long-time friends.

By being open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., nearly everyone at the business has to be cross-trained to ensure the various parts of the operation can function smoothly and without incident while allowing employees some time away from the store.

A shortage of people and language barriers led to the business being cited with health code violations in 2017 when Jenny was in college. At the time, Rosa was out of town and Lupe was still struggling with the language.

More: Health department puts Jenny's Bakery in South Bend on probation

There was a lack of understanding that put the business under temporary probation.

And it left an indelible impression on Jenny, one she wants to ensure never happens again. After more than 20 years in business and a growing clientele, there’s too much to lose by not having everyone cross-trained and aware of their responsibilities.

This is a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread offered at Jenny's Bakery at 740 S Walnut St. in South Bend.

While busy behind the ice cream counter, Daniela says she too wants to eventually join the family business on a full-time basis. It’s a growing family that will require a growing business to support.

“We’re proof that the American dream is still possible,” says Rosa before quickly jumping in to help solve a problem at the front counter.

Jenny's Bakery is at 740 S Walnut St, just a couple of blocks north of West Sample Street in South Bend. Besides baked goods, the store offers deli selections, groceries, ice cream and a small restaurant.

Could there be additional locations in the future? It’s always a possibility.

Especially if Jenny’s Bakery becomes more of a destination, rather than a neighborhood gem. One that attracts people who are interested in an authentic taste of Mexico.

Email Tribune Market Basket columnist Ed Semmler at esemmler@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Jenny's Bakery in South Bend offers a real taste of Mexican cuisine