Neighbors ramp up opposition to Doylestown hotel plan. Here are their concerns

A zoning hearing for a proposed 32-room boutique hotel in Doylestown Borough has been continued to February, as neighboring residents remain troubled about the project’s scale and impact.

The proposal came before the zoning hearing board for a second time Wednesday night inside a packed standing room-only meeting, where residents living within 200 feet of the property were given the opportunity to participate, raising concerns over the height of the building, public safety, parking, traffic and noise.

A rendering shows a view from Hamilton Street of the hotel and restaurant proposed for the former site of the Doylestown Borough Hall and Central Bucks Regional Police station building.

The property, which was formerly the site of the borough hall and police station building, was purchased in 2021 for $2.3 million by borough resident and developer Larry Thomson.

Phil Ehlinger, deputy borough manager and director of planning and public works, said more than 100 people attended Wednesday’s hearing, expressing concerns, not with the hotel itself, but with its size and intensity of use on the property.

“It’s the event space that seems to be pushing this over the edge to what the neighbors feel they could live with,” he said.

The zoning hearing board is scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, where testimonies regarding the project will continue to be heard, followed by a public comment period.

What is being proposed at the former Doylestown Borough hall site?

In an application, submitted by ALOK Investments, LLC, plans outline a hotel proposal that includes 32 guest rooms, a restaurant and an event space inside a 41,385-square foot four-story building with a parking garage on its lower level.

A rendering shows a view from West Court Street of the hotel and restaurant proposed for the former site of the Doylestown Borough Hall and Central Bucks Regional Police station building.

Barn Plaza redevelopment project: Will old Barn Theater in Doylestown be demolished? Here's the redevelopment plan

According to John Reynolds, with Buchanan Public Relations, who is working with Kellie McGowan at Obermayer and her client Thomson, the event space will have the potential to host any type of gathering with a combined total of 200 seats between the event space and restaurant.

He also said the restaurant will offer upscale dining, although its design and operations have not been finalized.

Story continues

Variances sought for proposed hotel project

One of the variances of concern to residents would allow the building to exceed a maximum height of 35 feet and three stories tall, as set forth by code. The proposal calls for a building with a height of 45 feet and four stories.

A second variance pertains to parking.

Between the lot and garage, the proposal provides for a total of 61 on-site parking spaces, falling short of the 72 required by code. In the application, it states an additional 20 spaces could be provided after business hours at the Franklin Building, which Thomson also owns.

At the hearing, neighbors said they worry the lack of on-site parking will lead to overflow onto residential streets.

Remaining variances address existing nonconforming issues around setbacks and buffers.

New apartments open in Doylestown: New lease: Apartment complex opens in Doylestown, honoring revered architect

Doylestown residents ramp up efforts, hire lawyer

Michael Carr, an attorney with Eastburn & Gray who typically represents real estate developers, lives on Harvey Avenue across from the property.

He’s been hired to bring some of his neighbors’ concerns to the table, while helping them navigate the process. Although Carr only represents one household, he said friends and neighbors have banded together to help with funding.

“Everyone recognizes it’s an urban environment, and it’s business friendly. So, there’s no general sense that nothing should happen there,” said Carr. “It’s the consensus that it’s a bit much.”

He later added, “A hotel is OK, but the idea of an event center is a little bit less appealing, the idea of weddings and lots of intoxicated people in the neighborhood. There are bars in the area, but a wedding is different, it’s a special occasion, like a holiday, it tends to be a bigger deal.”

In his experience, Carr said it helps when developers are willing to work with neighbors, creating opportunities to listen to their needs. But so far, he said, it hasn’t happened with this project.

“The developer needs to be more sensitive than he’s appeared to be thus far to the concerns of the neighbors. They need their concerns heard when it comes noise, size, traffic, trash and emergency access,” Carr said. “The impact on the neighborhood needs to be taken seriously.”

More Doylestown news: Doylestown Health announces partnership to join Penn Medicine. What’s next?

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Doylestown hotel worries neighbors over event space plan