U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    +1.49 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    -9.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.46 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8010
    +0.5810 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,390.71
    +2,442.96 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Neighbourly Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies, will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on October 26, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30AM ET.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. logo (CNW Group/Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.)
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. logo (CNW Group/Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.)

Participants may join Neighbourly's conference call by dialing 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383 (ID: 72533398). The conference call will also be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.neighbourlypharmacy.ca/events-and-presentations.

For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, utilizing passcode 533398#. The webcast of the call will also be archived and available on Neighbourly's website.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 146 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to Neighbourly, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Neighbourly as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond Neighbourly's control, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in Neighbourly's filings with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Neighbourly undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c3291.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Boston Omaha Soaring on Wednesday?

    One potential explanation for the surge in investor interest is a Barrons article published on Sunday that highlighted the fact that Boston Omaha's co-CEO Alex Rozek is Warren Buffett's grandnephew, and that he is beating the returns of his great uncle's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) so far this year. After all, Buffett has a track record of stellar returns that extends back to the mid-1960s. Boston Omaha's second-quarter results looked spectacular, its SPAC recently found an acquisition target, and its fast-growing broadband business launched a new subsidiary last week, Fast Fiber Homes, which has the potential to build a massive recurring revenue stream.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Recent research seems to indicate that the company's coronavirus vaccine offers relatively long and reliable protection.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi