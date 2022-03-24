Neighbourly Appoints Marina Davies as Vice-President, Investor Relations

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company") (TSX: NBLY), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies, today announced the appointment of Marina Davies as Vice-President, Investor Relations.

Ms. Davies' appointment is effective March 28, 2022. Within this newly created role, she will lead Neighbourly's investor relations strategy and oversee the Company's relationships with its stakeholders and the financial community.

"We are very excited to welcome Ms. Davies to our executive team," stated Chris Gardner, the Company's CEO. "Neighbourly has grown significantly since its IPO, nearly doubling the size of our independent pharmacy network. It is critical that we communicate both these achievements and our future objectives to the capital markets in the most consistent and transparent manner possible. Ms. Davies' experience will prove invaluable in this regard."

Ms. Davies possesses extensive experience in investor relations and the Canadian retail industry. Over more than twenty years with Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, she held progressively senior roles in financial planning and analysis, strategy, corporate planning and forecasting, and investor relations. She most recently served as the company's Associate Vice-President, Investor Relations, where she played a lead role in both the creation of a best-in-class IR program and the management of critical relationships with the investor and analyst communities. Ms. Davies holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a CFA designation.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 271 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

