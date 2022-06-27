Neighbourly Completes Acquisition of Rubicon Pharmacies

/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Acquisition of 100 Locations Cements Neighbourly's Position as Canada's Largest and Fastest Growing Network of Community Pharmacies

Neighbourly's National Pharmacy Network now spans 275 Locations from Coast to Coast

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX: NBLY) ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Rubicon Pharmacies ("Rubicon"), for a total cash consideration of $435 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

"This acquisition represents a combination of Canada's community pharmacy leaders," stated Chris Gardner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Rubicon's locations are ideally positioned to expand Neighbourly's presence from Manitoba to British Columbia, providing us with a significant and complementary footprint. The pharmacies within this primarily rural portfolio are similar to our own, acting as the centre of healthcare delivery for smaller, underserved communities. However, our greatest similarity is our shared values: both companies place an unmatched priority upon patient-focused care. We are delighted to integrate Rubicon's pharmacies into our network and welcome its more than 1,500 employees to our exceptional team."

"Since our IPO, we have nearly doubled in size, and looking forward to fiscal 2023, our business has established itself at scale, now with 275 locations following the acquisition of Rubicon," stated Chris Gardner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "The strength and essential nature of our business, our financial flexibility and strong EBITDA growth position us well to pursue our robust pipeline of acquisitions to continue to drive future growth."

As announced on June 7, 2022, as part of an agreement with the Competition Bureau, Neighbourly has agreed to sell two pharmacy locations in Saskatchewan. Net of the sale of these two locations, the Rubicon acquisition expands Neighbourly's network by 100 locations.

Subscription Receipt Conversion Mechanics

With the closing of the Acquisition now effective, each subscription receipt will be exchanged for one common share (each, a "Common Share"), without additional consideration and without further action by the holders of subscription receipts. As a result, at the close of business today, Neighbourly will have 44,281,724 common shares outstanding.

Trading in the subscription receipts will be halted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") today, the transfer register maintained by the subscription receipt agent will be closed, and the subscription receipts will be delisted by the TSX after close of business today. Trading on the TSX of the underlying Common Shares is expected to begin at the opening of the market on June 28, 2022.

As no record dates have occurred for the payment of dividends since the issuance of the subscription receipts up to the closing of the Acquisition, the holders of subscription receipts will not receive any dividend equivalent payment upon conversion of the subscription receipts.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly's pharmacies strive to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 275 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice.

