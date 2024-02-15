When Will Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.'s (TSE:NBLY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CA$15m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$37m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Neighbourly Pharmacy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Neighbourly Pharmacy

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Neighbourly Pharmacy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CA$7.1m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 107% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Neighbourly Pharmacy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Neighbourly Pharmacy currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Neighbourly Pharmacy's case is 43%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Neighbourly Pharmacy which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Neighbourly Pharmacy, take a look at Neighbourly Pharmacy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Neighbourly Pharmacy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Neighbourly Pharmacy is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Neighbourly Pharmacy’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.