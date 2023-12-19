Neighbourly Pharmacy's Market Cap Drops To CA$800m Leaving Insiders With Losses

The recent price decline of 15% in Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.'s (TSE:NBLY) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought CA$871.5k worth of shares at an average price of CA$19.46 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth CA$676.2k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Neighbourly Pharmacy

The Independent Chairman of the Board Stuart Elman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$599k worth of shares at a price of CA$17.78 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$15.10). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 44.78k shares for CA$871k. But they sold 2.81k shares for CA$51k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Neighbourly Pharmacy insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:NBLY Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2023

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Neighbourly Pharmacy insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about CA$2.3m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Neighbourly Pharmacy Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Neighbourly Pharmacy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Neighbourly Pharmacy stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Neighbourly Pharmacy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

