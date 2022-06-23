Neighbourly® Sets Sights on Canada for Significant Network Expansion

Global home service company looks forward to expanding its territory in the Canada market by actively seeking new owners in five markets

WACO, Texas, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Neighbourly®, the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, announced today its plans for massive expansion across five Canadian markets, including Toronto, Kitchener/Waterloo, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. Over the next several years, Neighbourly looks to establish 100+ new franchise units within these five markets across 11 of the organization's trusted brands.

"With home improvement industry sales reaching approximately 52.5 billion Canadian dollars in 2020 and the sales value projected to continue growing in the coming years, there's no better time to break into the home service space in Canada than now," said Brad Stevenson, Chief Development Officer of Neighbourly. "Homeowners in Canada are in search of the professional services we offer as the desire to repair, maintain and enhance their homes is increasing given the current state of the housing market, making our five target markets ripe with potential for aspiring entrepreneurs to franchise with Neighbourly."

The following 11 Neighbourly brands are actively seeking both multi-unit and single-unit prospective owners across all the identified available Canadian markets, with the bulk of these new franchise ownership opportunities present in Toronto and Vancouver:

As a member of the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA), Neighbourly is regularly involved in the country's biggest franchise candidate shows, such as the Toronto show that took place earlier this year as well as the upcoming Fall Show in downtown Toronto.

"Our increased involvement with the Canadian Franchise Association has opened new doors to inclusion in franchise opportunities across Canada, and as we continue pursuing our growth initiatives, we are excited to share our values and business goals with prospective franchise owners who believe in our business model just as much as we do," said Stevenson. "We look forward to forming partnerships with new franchise owners looking to give back to their neighbourhoods by teaming up with a trustworthy, values-driven brand offering home services."

Neighbourly's initial franchise investments range from about $62,100 to $267,000, depending on the specific Neighbourly brand. Interested prospects are invited to learn more by visiting https://info.neighborlybrands.com/nblyconv-canada or by contacting Franchise@nbly.com .

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and 5,000 franchise units collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet rigorous standards as franchisor owners across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com or through the Neighborly App (U.S). More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

