Neil Monette, Ph.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CUMMING, Ga., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Monette, Ph.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Counselor for his achievements in the Mental Health field and acknowledgment of his practice, Thrive Life Counseling Center.

An established Psychotherapist with over 20 years of varied experience, Dr. Monette serves as the Founder and Clinical Director of Thrive Life Counseling Center in Alpharetta, GA. In addition to psychotherapy, the center also offers professional counseling, life coaching, and career counseling services.

In addition to working with adult clients, Dr. Monette also has extensive expertise in working with children and adolescents. Before founding his private practice, he worked as a Mental Health Counselor and a Child and Adolescent Therapist with Life Counseling Center. He additionally worked as a Child and Adolescent Therapist for the Children's Center for Hope and Healing, where he provided therapy to victims of trauma, abuse, and domestic violence. Dr. Monette also previously served as the Supervisor of Adoption Services for AAA Partners for Adoption.

In pursuit of his higher education, Dr. Monette completed a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2007. He accepted an Information Technology Director position for Optech after his undergraduate studies. To expand his knowledge, he earned a certification in Executive Management and Business Administration through Harvard Business School.

After deciding to enter a career in the Mental Health field, he began to earn a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling and, most recently, a Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision, both from Capella University. After graduation, Dr. Monette became a nationally certified counselor. He soon earned certifications as a Telemental Health Provider, a Professional Counselor, and a Cognitive Behavioral Therapist.

In addition to his counseling practice, Dr. Monette owns an IT and small business consulting firm. He also enjoys working as a videogame computer-building consultant with GameStation Arcades. Dr. Monette says he is excited to share his computer building and video gaming hobbies in successful business ventures.

Among his professional affiliations, Dr. Monette has been a member of the American Counseling Association, the American Association of Christian Counselors, the American Psychological Association, and the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition with special thanks to his father, Robert Monette.

