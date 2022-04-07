U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.03
    -23.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,322.06
    -174.45 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,747.84
    -140.98 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.84
    -26.10 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.39
    -1.84 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.60
    +15.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6500
    +0.0410 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8710
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,423.60
    -520.60 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.71
    +3.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Neil Solomon Named New CEO of PropertyForce

·2 min read

PropertyForce has experienced tremendous growth under the leadership of Neil Solomon

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / PropertyForce, the leader in virtual real estate, today announced that Neil Solomon has been named President and CEO. Oliver Seidler, who was previously CEO, will now settle into the role as Founder.

Solomon joined PropertyForce in 2020 and served as President. He has nearly 30 years of finance, operations and sales management experience, including more than 20 years of executive leadership. Prior to joining PropertyForce, Solomon was at City National Bank of Florida in Miami, where he served as Chief of Staff, Chief Development Officer, and Chief Investment Officer. He also served as Managing Director for Sandler O'Neill + Partners in New York and Managing Director for KBW in New York.

"In the first 14 years of PropertyForce history, we built an extraordinary company and brought on talented leaders such as Neil about two years ago. The success we've achieved in the past two years under Neil's guidance has been extraordinary," said Seidler. "I have complete confidence in his leadership, and I'm certain Neil will continue to drive the massive growth we've seen and will continue to see."

During Solomon's time at PropertyForce, he has played an integral role in growing the company's revenue from about $7 million to $17 million as of December 2021. In addition, he helped bring 40 additional jobs to South Florida in 2021 and expects to add another 50 by the end of 2022, increasing the team by more than 600% in two years. With this growth, Solomon is committed to giving back to the community and helping serve those in most need of support.

"I am extremely confident in the future of PropertyForce," said Solomon. "And I'm blessed to have this opportunity to foster growth for the company and all members of our team. Our unique, unrivaled culture is the driving force behind our success. Along with the entire executive team, I am looking forward to having PropertyForce continue to reach new heights."

About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs.

Contact:
Yeleny Brody
ybrody@evclay.com
305-261-6222

SOURCE: PropertyForce



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696583/Neil-Solomon-Named-New-CEO-of-PropertyForce

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Forget GameStop and AMC: Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Instead

    Meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment are flying high again with their shares up over 30% in the past month while the S&P 500 has risen by a more modest 6%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are two stocks that I would buy before even considering taking a chance on GameStop or AMC. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is experiencing strong growth and generating some impressive margins along the way.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your Rivian (RIVN) Stake

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in April

    No one knows when a stock market crash will happen, so even this long into a bull market, investors should still be focused on the long term. Trying to time the market is a fruitless effort, so simply continuously adding money into the market by focusing on finding the companies with good long-term prospects is the smart strategy to accumulate generational wealth. Coffee hardly seems to be the game-changing investment many investors are looking for, but Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is a fast-growing coffee shop chain with plans to accelerate its store openings going forward.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • What You Need To Know About EVgo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVGO) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of EVgo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVGO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a...

  • This New Buffett Buy Isn't the Only Stock Soaring Thursday Morning

    The stock market has seen extreme turbulence this week, with a big gain on Monday giving way to substantial declines over the past two days. Big uncertainties about exactly how the Federal Reserve will handle interest rates to fight inflation are giving investors headaches, but at least on Thursday morning, it appeared that market participants would get a reprieve from the volatility. Warren Buffett has been in the headlines lately, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares having risen to all-time highs in recent weeks.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.