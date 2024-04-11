Neil Woodford had ‘defective’ and ‘narrow’ understanding of job, finds FCA

Mr Woodford's equity income fund closed in October 2019 - Geoff Pugh

Neil Woodford had a “defective and unreasonably narrow” understanding of his job before his funds collapsed, the City watchdog has found.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on April 11 announced plans to take regulatory enforcement action against the veteran fund manager over the demise of his flagship fund Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF).

The regulator claimed that Mr Woodford failed to act with skill, care and diligence when managing the £3.7bn equity income fund between July 2018 and June 2019.

WEIF was suspended in June 2019 after Mr Woodford’s positions in hard-to-trade companies meant he was unable to sell assets quickly enough to meet mounting withdrawal demands from investors.

The fund, once worth £10bn at its peak in 2017, closed in October 2019 and left more than 300,000 savers out of pocket.

The FCA accused Mr Woodford and his firm Woodford Investment Management (Wim) of not properly managing the equity income fund’s liquidity, which refers to how easily assets can be turned into cash.

They were also accused of failing to address liquidity concerns raised by Link Fund Solutions, the so-called authorised corporate director of WEIF.

The FCA argued that these alleged failures materially increased the risk that WEIF would need to be suspended, resulting in a disadvantage for investors who did not cash out of the fund before trading ceased.

However, lawyers for Mr Woodford and Wim said they disagree with the FCA’s findings, which they believe are “unprecedented and fundamentally misconceived”. They plan to challenge the findings.

Mr Woodford and Wim have claimed that although fund administrator Link Fund Solutions delegated daily investment management responsibilities to Wim, it was ultimately responsible for setting the liquidity controls.

They also claimed that WEIF’s liquidity controls were supervised by the FCA and the depository, the independent firm which held the fund’s assets.

A statement released by law firms Wilmer Hale and BCLP on their behalf said: “[T]he FCA’s case is that Neil Woodford should have known that Link’s liquidity framework was deficient and that he should have challenged it, even though the FCA appeared to have sanctioned the framework and closely monitored it.”

The FCA separately found that Link Fund Solutions failed to properly oversee Wim, and to sufficiently ensure its concerns about liquidity were acted on.

Link Fund Solutions has agreed to settle the FCA’s enforcement case and provide compensation to investors under a £230m redress scheme, approved by the High Court in February.

The FCA would have handed Link Fund Solutions a £50m fine, which would be discounted to £35m in the case of a settlement. However, the regulator said that imposing this penalty would reduce the compensation amount that consumers receive.

The FCA said there are no other parties under investigation in relation to the WEIF collapse.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “Link Fund Solutions’ job was to properly manage the Woodford Equity Income Fund and to protect investors’ interests. Their failings led to losses for those trapped in the fund when it was suspended.

“It is right that they compensate investors for the losses that resulted from their failings, and we’re pleased that the scheme has started making payments.”

A Link Fund Solutions (LFSL) spokesman said: “As we have previously stated, LFSL entered into a conditional settlement agreement with the FCA and Link Group, expressly on the basis that there is no admission of liability. If the scheme had not been approved, LFSL would have challenged the FCA’s findings and defended itself against any claims made against it by scheme investors.”

“We are pleased the scheme has become effective and the initial payment has now been made to scheme investors. We have always believed the scheme was the best option to provide investors with a substantial level of redress.”