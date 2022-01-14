U.S. markets closed

Neiman Marcus Group Announces Leadership Promotions and New Executive Role to Lead Organization Through Critical Components of Growth Roadmap

·3 min read

The Integrated Luxury Retailer is Promoting Talent to Key Leadership Positions to Drive Supply Chain and Technology Efforts

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") announced today the appointments of two senior leaders to elevated positions to support the organization's growth roadmap, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. To support this growth, NMG is continuing to make long-term investments in the business including $90+ million in supply chain to enhance the company's systems and distribution facilities, and $200 million in technology for priorities including the retailer's Connect platform, the acquisition of Stylyze, and new digital labs.

(PRNewsfoto/The Neiman Marcus Group, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/The Neiman Marcus Group, Inc.)

"We are fortunate to have such strong talent at our company that we are able to develop and promote to lead all of the critical growth work we are executing," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "I am confident in these leaders' ability to drive results, the NMG|Way, that ladder up to the substantial investments we are making in the business over the next three years."

Amanda Martin has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this new role, Martin will take over responsibility for all supply chain operations, including NMG's multi-year supply chain transformation. In addition to this responsibility, Martin will oversee the retailer's photo studio and customer care divisions.

Vijay Karthik has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Karthik reports to Bob Kupbens, Chief Product & Technology Officer, and is tasked with driving end-to-end customer facing IT development and architecture. Karthik will lead a number of functions including omnichannel engineering, cloud platforms, operations and reliability, and architecture for the luxury retailer.

"Vijay has played a pivotal role in leading the strategy and execution of many of our technology efforts," said Kupbens. "This expanded role will allow for more oversight on key initiatives that support our growth roadmap."

NMG has a strong culture of nurturing and developing talent. These promotions illustrate the retailer's NMG|Way culture which fosters belonging and operates with a growth mindset.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC
Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neiman-marcus-group-announces-leadership-promotions-and-new-executive-role-to-lead-organization-through-critical-components-of-growth-roadmap-301461498.html

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.

