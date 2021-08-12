U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Neiman Marcus Group Appoints Renée Paradise as Senior Vice President of Digital Business & Customer Strategy

3 min read

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Renée Paradise, Senior Vice President of Digital Business & Customer Strategy, beginning August 16.

Neiman Marcus Group Appoints Ren&#xe9;e Paradise as Senior Vice President of Digital Business &amp; Customer Strategy
Neiman Marcus Group Appoints Renée Paradise as Senior Vice President of Digital Business & Customer Strategy

Neiman Marcus has established itself as the largest luxury e-commerce player in the U.S. and is committed to vetting and hiring top-tier talent to lead the business. A differentiator between Neiman Marcus and other luxury brands, NMG is committed to maintaining the unique strategy of creating integrated luxury retail. The Company will continue its three-year plan to invest over half-billion dollars in partnerships with innovative companies to accelerate digital transformation. Renée's role will be pivotal in maintaining the unique strategy that NMG has implemented in creating integrated luxury retail.

Renée has an impressive career in business strategy, digital transformation, and customer growth. She recently served as Senior Vice President, Customer Revenue & Growth at Bloomingdale's, responsible for driving innovation to expand direct selling online and gain digital market share. Before that, she led eBay's North America fashion, beauty, and home indoor categories, where she executed a turnaround for the luxury, sneaker, and streetwear business.

"As we continue to invest in our digital business to better serve our customers and provide the ultimate integrated luxury experience, Renée's accomplished background and experience will be pivotal in propelling us forward," said David Goubert, President and Chief Customer Officer of NMG.

Renée will be responsible for leading the digital business and elevation of NMG's digital infrastructure; establishing NeimanMarcus.com and NM mobile app as flagship components of the Neiman Marcus brand. In addition, she will drive customer strategies and programs, including the evolution of the Company's loyalty program. This will ensure NMG deepens and creates more highly personalized relationships and integrated experiences across several selling channels for customers.

Renée's appointment, in addition to developing and acquiring digital products and tools, is another example of how NMG is investing in its unique integrated retail strategy where customers can shop in stores, online, and mobile, and where selling associates can connect with clients through remote selling tools.

Renée's hiring follows several recent key strategic hires, each with deep digital and luxury experience, including Bob Kupbens, EVP and Chief Product & Technology Officer of NMG, Paolo Riva, SVP and General Manager, Brand Partnerships & Merchandising, Lisa Aiken, SVP and Fashion and Lifestyle Director, and Hannah Kim, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer.

Renée is a powerful addition to our woman co-founded and majority-women-led organization. Women represent the majority of the Company's Board of Directors, over 50 percent of leaders SVP and above, 62 percent of VPs and above, and 70 percent of all corporate and store employees. In addition, 50 percent of the Company's 9,000 associates identify as minorities.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC
Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

(PRNewsfoto/The Neiman Marcus Group, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/The Neiman Marcus Group, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neiman-marcus-group-appoints-renee-paradise-as-senior-vice-president-of-digital-business--customer-strategy-301354403.html

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group

