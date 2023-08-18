Neko Chan Cat Cafe announces opening timeline, details for Lubbock location

Neko Chan Cat Cafe

Cat lovers rejoice, Lubbock will have a cat cafe by early 2024.

Neko Chan Cat Cafe hopes to begin remodeling in September at 84th Street and Indiana Avenue in the Melonie Shopping Center, with a goal of opening in December 2023 or early 2024.

"We look forward to being the first Cat Cafe in Lubbock, and hope everyone comes out to see it, which in turn supports a local business that's helping find cats homes," said Victoria Matsui, owner and long-time cat rescuer. "(Customers) should expect to have a great time interacting with all kinds of different cats - from kittens to seniors - and hopefully be able to find their forever furry friend. Plus, we want them to have some great crepes and coffee while watching the cats through the glass wall on the cafe side."

Matsui rescued her first cat from behind a dumpster in 2009, which started her passion for helping cats.

"Then my little gang of cats slowly grew," Matsui said. "And when I had too many that I couldn't possibly take any more in myself, I would still rescue cats and kittens off of the streets and help find a good home for them."

Matsui has visited cat cafes in other US cities and other countries, and wanted to bring that experience to Lubbock.

"Some people, like college students, just get homesick," Matsui said. "Maybe they have a cat at home that they couldn't bring with them. So they can come in and just hang out with all the furry feline friends."

Cat Cafes are often split into two areas - a cat room and a café space. People pay an admission fee to spend time in the cat room, where they can interact with the freely roaming cats and kittens. At Neko Chan, there will also be a kitten room, and all of their cats will be adoptable.

"That's the big difference between a cat cafe and a shelter," Matsui said. "While the ones in shelters are almost always in cages, the ones at the cat cafe are NEVER in cages and are always allowed to roam free. That way a person can kind of see what it will be like to have the cat or kitten inside their house before they choose to adopt them. "

Story continues

If a person finds a cat or kitten they like, they will fill out adoption papers and pay a fee for the cat's vaccinations and spay/neuter. Neko Chan will have their own 501c3 cat rescue organization, and will work with other no-kill shelters and rescues.

On the cafe side, there will be savory and sweet crepes, fresh fruit, macarons, cookies, pastries, locally-sourced coffee, flavored teas, sodas and bottled drinks and snacks from Japan.

Matsui felt that what some cat cafes she visited were missing was design and attention to comfort. For her cafe, the design will be high-end with Japanese-inspiration, combined with American flair.

"We want people to say WOW when they walk in the door," she said.

Other plans for the business include Painting With Cats and Yoga With Cats.

"We will also be having events like Painting With Cats, which is similar to Painting With A Twist, but there are cats all around helping you and the paintings are cat themed," she said. "As well as Yoga with cats, so you can exercise with cats all around you."

Matsui plans to accept volunteer applications to help with the cats and adoptions soon.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's first cat cafe announces opening timeline, details