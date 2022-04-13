Nekoin Protocol - The Bridge between Traditional Business and Blockchain Technology

Nekoin

Manila, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippine companies who do not have the expertise or have limited capabilities at the moment to migrate their traditional business processes to the blockchain can now rely on a Filipino crypto company to do so," said Francis Jimenez, Founder of Nekoin Protocol.

A blockchain is a group of networked computers globally that allow transactions or records to be backed up synchronously. This also deters fraud since any attempts to alter previous records that do not match the other redundant recorded transactions in other servers will be detected immediately. Market research firm Gartner forecasts the value-add that blockchain offers to businesses globally will grow to more than $176 billion by 2025 and then exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030.





Nekoin Founders pay a courtesy call to AFAB leadership to discuss the team's compliance centric approach towards blockchain enablement

Companies like SMEs no longer need to worry about spending time and money building loyalty programs, salary and payment systems and other applications in-house on the blockchain. Nekoin can be their trusted partner for this. This is coupled with support from world class marketing, sales, customer support, and technical teams, as well as ready to use templates for commonly needed business applications.

“For example, our loyalty rewards program is based on our team members' customer service experience, so we created a business template that SMEs can customize for their own needs,” said Jimenez. Eventually Nekoin will amass a library of different templates that can be modified for various business requirements.





Nekoin’s Initial Gateway Opening Project (IGOP) portfolio creation wireframes

In addition, Nekoin’s Initial Gateway Opening Project (IGOP) allows the immediate minting of customized tokens. Another upcoming area of interest are Non Fungible Tokens (more commonly known as NFTs). Nekoin is building their own NFT engine to fully support NFT standards such as ERC-721, ERC-1155 and others as needed.

The target interests here are to musicians, artists, and even celebrities who would like to promote their work in a unique way and connect with their audience more personally by converting that work into NFTs and offering them to their fanbase.

Utility NFTs, or those that go beyond the typical artwork types, are also in Nekoin’s radar. Most people think NFTs are just for digital art, but in reality - thanks to the power of smart contract technology - they can be used for applications such as asset transfer of valuable properties like cars, houses, buildings, and land, among others.

For companies that wish to use gaming and play-to-earn (P2E) for their marketing requirements, Nekoin has also got you covered. It's obvious that online gaming is a growing trend with most Gen Z and millennials, and this is one way for companies to reach out to these audiences.

Closely related to gaming but at a much wider scope is the Metaverse. The metaverse can be defined in a number of ways, but basically it is a virtual world where you can do a number of things such as own virtual land, set up virtual properties like shops, malls, parks, or theaters, etc.. and actually charge people for using it. Businesses can also reward their loyal customers with exclusive passes in key events in their own area in the metaverse. This is just the tip of the iceberg and the use cases keep growing as time goes by.

There is Web 3.0, where traditional banking processes such as payments, deposits, loans, et al bypass the traditional banking and finance infrastructure such as the usual SWIFT payment network. Instead, these functions are now doable on the blockchain, without any third party interference.

Staying true to its mission of mass adoption - Nekoin Protocol also plans to integrate with other chains such as Solana, Terra, Avalanche, Cardano and omnichain interoperability to ensure that it provides businesses and project creators access to the benefits of the entire blockchain network and community. With that in mind, Nekochain - its own layer one blockchain - is also in the near horizon for Nekoin Protocol.

Lastly, the key part of Nekoin Protocol’s goal to bridge the gap between traditional businesses and the blockchain is its compliance with its partnerships to get the offshore Digital Asset License (ODAL) in the Bataan Blockchain City (BBC) located at the Freeport Area of Bataan.

“The world is beating at the door of blockchain applications. Companies who cannot adapt will be left behind. Nekoin stands ready to help minimize time and development costs, especially for SMEs who may not have the bandwidth to develop blockchain-enabled tools by themselves. This is where we add value,” said Jimenez.

For more details, please visit the website: https://nekoin.com/

