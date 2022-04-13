U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,241.00
    +102.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,008.25
    +63.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.60
    +9.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.03
    +0.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.40
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.79
    -0.58 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0450
    +0.6570 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,086.47
    -120.59 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.70
    +14.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.59
    -6.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Nekoin Protocol - The Bridge between Traditional Business and Blockchain Technology

Nekoin
·4 min read
Nekoin
Nekoin

Manila, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippine companies who do not have the expertise or have limited capabilities at the moment to migrate their traditional business processes to the blockchain can now rely on a Filipino crypto company to do so," said Francis Jimenez, Founder of Nekoin Protocol.

A blockchain is a group of networked computers globally that allow transactions or records to be backed up synchronously. This also deters fraud since any attempts to alter previous records that do not match the other redundant recorded transactions in other servers will be detected immediately. Market research firm Gartner forecasts the value-add that blockchain offers to businesses globally will grow to more than $176 billion by 2025 and then exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030.


Nekoin Founders pay a courtesy call to AFAB leadership to discuss the team's compliance centric approach towards blockchain enablement

Companies like SMEs no longer need to worry about spending time and money building loyalty programs, salary and payment systems and other applications in-house on the blockchain. Nekoin can be their trusted partner for this. This is coupled with support from world class marketing, sales, customer support, and technical teams, as well as ready to use templates for commonly needed business applications.

“For example, our loyalty rewards program is based on our team members' customer service experience, so we created a business template that SMEs can customize for their own needs,” said Jimenez. Eventually Nekoin will amass a library of different templates that can be modified for various business requirements.


Nekoin’s Initial Gateway Opening Project (IGOP) portfolio creation wireframes

In addition, Nekoin’s Initial Gateway Opening Project (IGOP) allows the immediate minting of customized tokens. Another upcoming area of interest are Non Fungible Tokens (more commonly known as NFTs). Nekoin is building their own NFT engine to fully support NFT standards such as ERC-721, ERC-1155 and others as needed.

The target interests here are to musicians, artists, and even celebrities who would like to promote their work in a unique way and connect with their audience more personally by converting that work into NFTs and offering them to their fanbase.

Utility NFTs, or those that go beyond the typical artwork types, are also in Nekoin’s radar. Most people think NFTs are just for digital art, but in reality - thanks to the power of smart contract technology - they can be used for applications such as asset transfer of valuable properties like cars, houses, buildings, and land, among others.

For companies that wish to use gaming and play-to-earn (P2E) for their marketing requirements, Nekoin has also got you covered. It's obvious that online gaming is a growing trend with most Gen Z and millennials, and this is one way for companies to reach out to these audiences.

Closely related to gaming but at a much wider scope is the Metaverse. The metaverse can be defined in a number of ways, but basically it is a virtual world where you can do a number of things such as own virtual land, set up virtual properties like shops, malls, parks, or theaters, etc.. and actually charge people for using it. Businesses can also reward their loyal customers with exclusive passes in key events in their own area in the metaverse. This is just the tip of the iceberg and the use cases keep growing as time goes by.

There is Web 3.0, where traditional banking processes such as payments, deposits, loans, et al bypass the traditional banking and finance infrastructure such as the usual SWIFT payment network. Instead, these functions are now doable on the blockchain, without any third party interference.

Staying true to its mission of mass adoption - Nekoin Protocol also plans to integrate with other chains such as Solana, Terra, Avalanche, Cardano and omnichain interoperability to ensure that it provides businesses and project creators access to the benefits of the entire blockchain network and community. With that in mind, Nekochain - its own layer one blockchain - is also in the near horizon for Nekoin Protocol.

Lastly, the key part of Nekoin Protocol’s goal to bridge the gap between traditional businesses and the blockchain is its compliance with its partnerships to get the offshore Digital Asset License (ODAL) in the Bataan Blockchain City (BBC) located at the Freeport Area of Bataan.

“The world is beating at the door of blockchain applications. Companies who cannot adapt will be left behind. Nekoin stands ready to help minimize time and development costs, especially for SMEs who may not have the bandwidth to develop blockchain-enabled tools by themselves. This is where we add value,” said Jimenez.

For more details, please visit the website: https://nekoin.com/

CONTACT: ab@acceptargroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai De

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • EV Maker Fisker Chooses Hyderabad As India Headquarters

    Electric Vehicle producer Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) has established its India headquarters in the southern city of Hyderabad. The company has started local hiring, and the new team is expected to be operational within weeks. Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd, the company's operating entity, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. The Hyderabad office will work alongside the Fisker engineering and pro

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Krispy Kreme sets doughnut prices to $4.11 average gas price Wednesday to offer inflation relief

    Gas prices might be lower after the record March highs but Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and Bojangles are providing consumers with additional gas relief.

  • China gaming firms toe the line, paving the way to end licence freeze

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China lifted a nine-month freeze on gaming licences after companies, including industry leader Tencent, made major adjustments to their business practices and due to the ban's economic fallout, industry sources and analysts said. The watchdog of the $47 billion video games market, the world's largest, stopped issuing publishing licenses, which are key to monetising games, in August following a crackdown that curbed game-playing time for minors. A source at a game studio of which Tencent Holdings is a major shareholder said it was requested by Tencent to remove English words from its game, avoid the colour red and scrap wordings such as “headshots” or “death” to be compliant.

  • World’s Largest Courier Company, UPS Plans on Entering the Metaverse

    The United Parcel Service of America is eyeing to dominate the virtual economy to become a major player in the virtual world ecosystem.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Apple Laptop Maker Joins Growing Covid Plant Closures in China

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 30 Taiwanese companies including Pegatron Corp. and Macbook maker Quanta Computer Inc. have now halted production in the electronics hubs of eastern China to comply with local Covid-related restrictions, spelling more trouble for an already fragile global tech supply chain.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at