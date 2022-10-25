U.S. markets closed

Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Nektar Therapeutics)
(PRNewsfoto/Nektar Therapeutics)

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through December 3, 2022.

To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and inflammatory diseases as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:                         
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-2022-on-thursday-november-3-2022-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-301659191.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

