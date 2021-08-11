Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q2 2021 results

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel ASA will announce its second quarter 2021 report on Thursday 19 August at 07:00 CET and will host a presentation at 08:00 CET.

The presentation will be held at H7-2, Haakon VIIs gate, Oslo at 08:00 CET. The presenter will be Jon André Løkke, CEO. The presentation will be followed by Q&A based on submitted questions during the call.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, physical participation at the presentation in Oslo will be limited. Please contact ir@nelhydrogen.com to register your interest. A confirmation of participation will be needed to access the event.

The presentation will be broadcasted live at www.nelhydrogen.com and can also be streamed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210819_2/.

The report and presentation will be made available through www.newsweb.no and www.nelhydrogen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ida Marie Fjellheim, Investor Relations, +4790509291

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

