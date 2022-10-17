U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,613.75
    +16.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,849.00
    +141.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,782.75
    +38.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.20
    +10.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.90
    +6.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.25 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1234
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6010
    -0.1190 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.45
    +59.73 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.41
    -12.76 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,703.00
    -387.76 (-1.43%)
     

Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy

·3 min read

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), has entered into a contract for alkaline electrolyser equipment from Australian company Woodside Energy for its proposed hydrogen project, H2OK, in Ardmore in the state of Oklahoma, US. The contract has a total value of about NOK 600 million.

"We are extremely proud to be elected by Woodside Energy, a quality company with a strong track record of developing high-quality assets, for this exciting and meaningful project", says Nel's CEO Håkon Volldal.

H2OK is Woodside's first hydrogen project in the US, this equipment will support phase 1 of the proposed project (60 tpd). Woodside will site the facility in Ardmore, Oklahoma, an area well suited for hydrogen production with good availability of water and energy. The company will utilize these resources to produce liquid hydrogen to hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial and heavy transport vehicles.

Woodside Energy is looking to expand its US footprint and is also working on two proposed hydrogen projects in Australia: H2Perth and H2Tas.

The contract with Woodside was signed only a couple of months after Nel received its record size 200 MW purchase order for another large-scale project in the US.

"The electrolyser market is developing favorably for Nel. We are now securing quality contracts with favorable terms and a manageable risk profile. The contract with Woodside will have a substantial positive financial impact on the company", says Volldal.

"It is extremely exciting to work with the professional team at Woodside to realize a project such as this. The Ardmore project will become an excellent showcase for Nel's electrolyser technology as it aims to enable broader utilization for renewable energy into transportation and industrial sectors" says Tom Skoczylas, Regional Sales Manager for Nel Hydrogen US.

The electrolyser stacks will be manufactured in Nel's factory at Herøya, the world's only fully automated electrolyser facility.

This is a firm purchase order for alkaline stacks, balance of stack (BoS) equipment and engineering for the balance of plant (BoP) equipment (which Woodside will provide). There are pass-through mechanisms for steel and nickel price increases. Woodside aims to proceed with FID in 2023. Production of electrodes is estimated throughout 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02 097

Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations, +47 936 11 350

Lars Nermoen, Head of Communications, + 47 902 40 153

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its origins in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information was issued as inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and was published by Wilhelm Finder, Head of Investor Relations, at NEL ASA on the date and time provided.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/3648294/1639071.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nel-asa-receives-a-nok-600-million-purchase-order-from-woodside-energy-301650391.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pu

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Is QuantumScape the Best EV Stock You Can Buy Now?

    The electric vehicle industry is pining for the next generation of lithium batteries that will improve range and charge times. QuantumScape thinks it has a solution.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Continues to Stumble

    Soaring interest rates and weak economic growth have dented Wood's young, 'disruptive' technology companies.

  • China Stocks Slide as Xi Disappoints on Covid Zero Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese traders hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero and further support for the ailing property sector were disheartened by President Xi Jinping speech, spurring a decline in stocks. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowThe benchmark CSI 300 Index slid as much as 0.9% Monday, after anticipations ah

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Still A Bear Market Until Proven Otherwise; Netflix, Tesla Earnings Ahead

    A new rally attempt is already struggling. Netflix and Tesla earnings loom. Shockwave is a stock to watch.

  • Asian Stocks Drop, Dollar Slips Amid Wary Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell while major currencies made gains against the dollar in a cautious open to the week following further weakness on Wall Street and a defiant message to the world from China’s Communist Party congress.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowStocks dropped in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, where

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersio

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Treasury I bond rates poised to slide in November

    The composite rate will be at least 6.48%, according to estimates, down from the current 9.62%

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These stocks are built for the long haul, operating in industries with long-term growth opportunities.