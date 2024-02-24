Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Nelnet's shares before the 29th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.12 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Nelnet has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of US$89.45. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Nelnet has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Nelnet's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Nelnet's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.3% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Nelnet has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Nelnet worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Nelnet's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with Nelnet (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

