U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.04
    +18.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,985.01
    +192.34 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,881.34
    +100.81 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.71
    +34.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.83
    +0.68 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7600
    +0.2920 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,591.71
    +925.11 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.44
    +25.54 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Nelson Family Life Foundation To Donate $1 Million To Texas Non-Profits

·4 min read

Established by Kalahari Resorts' Owners, the Foundation Will Make Contributions Over the Next Five Years

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nelson Family Life Foundation, established by the Nelson family, owners of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, today announced a commitment to donate $1 million over the next five years to Texas-based non-profit organizations. The Foundation's support demonstrates its dedication to the people of Texas, as Kalahari Resorts approaches its one year anniversary in Round Rock.

The first financial distribution will take place on Saturday, August 14, with "Sculpting the Future," the Foundation's first major philanthropic initiative in Texas and an example of the Nelson family's ongoing commitment to the people, places and cultures that inspire the authentically-African themed resorts. To date, Kalahari has invested $5.5 million in the purchase of African art, textiles and more.

"The Foundation's commitment to Round Rock, the Austin-area and all of Texas is driven by a simple vision and mandate," said Travis Nelson, co-founder of the Nelson Family Life Foundation and co-owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "We are committed to improving the lives of people in the communities we serve through health and education initiatives. Sculpting the Future and our financial commitment of $1 million to our new home state is only the beginning."

Sculpting the Future
In partnership with the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation, the Foundation's online fundraiser is a showcase of 100 original sculptures from African artists. As a way of supporting African artists during the pandemic, the Nelson Family Life Foundation commissioned 100 sculptors from the Shona Sculpture Gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe to interpret the word "love" in stone. The unique sculpture interpretations are currently on display for the public to view at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Round Rock and online for viewing and bidding at SculptingTheFuture.org through Saturday, August 14.

The work is being auctioned in support of the artists' home villages in Africa and to benefit Texas-based organizations, and beyond. Proceeds will benefit local organizations, including the Hope Alliance and the Round Rock Area Serving Center.

About the Nelson Family Life Foundation
Established in 2014, the Nelson Family Life Foundation has committed itself to improving the lives of individuals in the communities it serves through health and education initiatives. The foundation was envisioned as an extension of the Nelson Family, shaped with a vision of doing wonderful things. The foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities that improve the lives of those in need, those who strive to be better, and those caring individuals who share in our passion and dedication in making the world a better place. With trusted community partners, the Nelson Family Life Foundation works closely to support initiatives and projects that will make a lasting and meaningful impact. For more information about the Nelson Family Life Foundation, please visit nelsonfamilylifefoundation.org.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and now open in Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recognition includes: Forbes' 2021 America's Best Midsize Employers, Condé Nast Traveler's #1 World's Coolest Indoor Waterparks, Sensory Friendly Certified in 2020 (Ohio), Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting's 2020 Smart Stars Awards, Parents' Magazine 2019 Kids' Travel Award Winner and TripAdvisor's 2018 and 2017 Travelers' Choice Awards. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts and download images and b-roll, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (PRNewsfoto/Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (PRNewsfoto/Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)
https://www.nelsonfamilylifefoundation.org
https://www.nelsonfamilylifefoundation.org
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelson-family-life-foundation-to-donate-1-million-to-texas-non-profits-301349661.html

SOURCE Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Recommended Stories

  • WSP USA Embraces Opportunity to Improve Equity in San Francisco Bay Area

    WSP USA eagerly embraces challenge & opportunity to improve quality of life for underserved & marginalized communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. Metropolitan Transportation Commission selected...

  • 4 low-cost ways to create safe public spaces where all kids can play

    Play is especially important during the summer months, when kids tend to be less active. Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOutdoor play is critical for child development – it decreases stress, increases communication and social skills, attention and physical activity, and enhances physical development. During COVID-19, opportunities for children to socially connect, reduce stress and play outside have been desperately needed but also greatly limited. As understanding of COVID-19 expande

  • Minneapolis and St. Paul city buildings latest to require masks

    A growing number of institutions and companies in the Twin Cities are once again requiring masks amid increasing infections and concerns about the Delta variant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Minnesota, local counties and cities haven't enacted any new mandates for private businesses, but organizations are again taking matters into their own hands. Those requiring people to mask up indoors — in accordance with last week's guidance fro

  • Shattered by blast, landmark Beirut museum tries to rebuild

    The artist meticulously cuts small pieces of yellow and red glass, then lays them in a pattern to recreate the stained-glass windows that were the trademark of Beirut’s Sursock Museum, shattered in last year’s port explosion. The country’s only modern art museum, it boasts a collection of Lebanese art dating back to the late 1800s.

  • Lebanon’s only modern art museum attempts to rebuild after shattering explosion

    The artist meticulously cuts small pieces of yellow and red glass, then lays them in a pattern to recreate the stained-glass windows that were the trademark of Beirut’s Sursock Museum, shattered in last year’s port explosion.

  • Robinhood Sinks After Wild Rally as Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled after early investors filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock dropped as much as 17% to $58.30, after investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commis

  • The End of Exorbitant Privilege: Inflation, the Global Dollar and What Comes Next

    What would it mean for the dollar to lose its global reserve status? Why might it happen? And what could take its place?

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • Qatar Airways says regulator grounds 13 of its Airbus A350s over surface issue

    Qatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface below the paint on the jets. Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. "With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement announcing the regulator's grounding of the jets.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Any Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Robinhood’s big day proves it’s the first meta–‘meme stock’

    After seeing trading in Robinhood get halted for volatility, thanks it part to a massive surge in social media interest, Robinhood has become beholden to its own product, but cynicism remains high.

  • ‘Who knows if I’ll live until retirement?’ I have $10K in credit-card debt and $4.5K in student loans. Should I tap my $24K 401(k)?

    You need to look at how you got into $10,000 credit-card debt, ask yourself some tough questions, and figure out a plan with your second wife — congratulations, by the way — on how to get out of it. If you were to withdraw that $24,000 early from your 401(k) before age 59½, you would be charged income taxes on the withdrawal in addition to a 10% early withdrawal penalty. The amount you withdraw will be added to your 2021 income tax return.

  • California moves to regulate alternative student loans through 'landmark agreement'

    California's top consumer watchdog has signed a deal with a company providing alternative student loans to increase oversight over increasingly popular income-share agreements (ISAs), Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • Silver Prices Are Set to Rally Again. Here’s When You Should Buy.

    Silver prices are vulnerable to a wave of selling this month and into September but then are expected to rise, analysts say.