Nelson Peltz Renews Attack on Disney Leaders After Board Bid Rejected

(Bloomberg) -- Nelson Peltz said Walt Disney Co. is unable to heal “self-inflicted wounds” under current leadership and should be aiming for “Netflix-like margins,” days after the entertainment giant knocked back the activist’s bid for a seat on its board.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a proxy statement on Thursday, Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP, which holds about $3 billion in Disney stock, reiterated calls for an overhaul of governance and strategy at the California-based company.

Trian last year nominated Peltz and Jay Rasulo, Disney’s CFO from 2010 to 2015, for positions on the media group’s board as part of its efforts to improve performance.

Disney on Tuesday rejected the proposal, saying Peltz lacked new ideas and Rasulo had been away from the media business for too long.

“It is unfortunate that a company as iconic as Disney and with so many challenges and opportunities has refused to seriously engage with us, its largest active shareowner, about board representation,” Peltz said in Thursday’s filing.

Disney this week said it’s had no less than 20 “meaningful” interactions with Peltz since the Trian founder dropped an earlier push for a board seat last February. Those included a Nov. 19 sit down in New York between Peltz and Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.