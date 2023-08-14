U.S. markets closed

Nelson Peltz's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

Renowned investor Nelson Peltz recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Peltz's portfolio, valued at $3.88 billion, comprised eight stocks. The top holdings were JHG (22.38%), FERG (22.27%), and DIS (14.78%).

Nelson Peltz's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following section provides a detailed analysis of Peltz's top three trades during the quarter.

Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG)

Peltz reduced his investment in Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) by 369,300 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.32%. The stock traded at an average price of $142.29 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, FERG's price was $161.38, with a market cap of $32.96 billion. The stock has returned 32.46% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6 and 7 out of 10, respectively. FERG's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-book ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41, and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

During the quarter, Peltz purchased 508,366 shares of The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), bringing his total holding to 6,425,050 shares. This trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $94.82 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, DIS's price was $88.81, with a market cap of $162.50 billion. The stock has returned -26.98% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6 and 7 out of 10, respectively. DIS's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-book ratio of 1.62, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54, and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The Wendy's Co (NAS:WEN)

Peltz reduced his investment in The Wendy's Co (NAS:WEN) by 973,142 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.56%. The stock traded at an average price of $22.27 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, WEN's price was $21.6, with a market cap of $4.52 billion. The stock has returned 4.47% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 4 and 8 out of 10, respectively. WEN's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 7.06, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30, and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

In conclusion, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with significant trades in Ferguson PLC, The Walt Disney Co, and The Wendy's Co. These trades reflect Peltz's investment philosophy, which emphasizes long-term value creation through active involvement in the companies he invests in.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.